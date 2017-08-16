San Francisco Signs $1-Billion Contract to Upgrade Plant

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission awarded a $939-million contract to joint-venture partners MWH Constructors and Webcor Builders to replace biosolid digester facilities at the Southeast Water Pollution Control Plant, in San Francisco. The construction manager-general contractor team—working with lead designer Brown & Caldwell, with Black & Veatch and CH2M—will modernize the existing 60-plus-year-old treatment system using the Cambi thermal hydrolysis process. The system will produce higher-quality biosolids, capture and treat odors, and maximize biogas use and energy recovery. Demolition and site prep is scheduled to begin in summer 2018, with full operations coming on line in mid-2025.