Jacobs Pays Surprise Premium in $3.27B Deal for CH2M

Steve Demetriou, Jacobs

Jacobs Engineering confirmed a deal to purchase Denver-based CH2M, announcing the acquisition agreement on Aug. 2.

Under the deal, which had been reported widely prior to its official announcement, Dallas-based Jacobs would acquire CH2M in a cash and stock purchase for about $3.27 billion, including about $416 million of debt. The deal, which still needs a CH2M shareholder voteand government approvals, is set to close by year-end, says Jacobs.

On its website, CH2M says the $88.08 per share price would be a premium over the firm's share price on Aug. 2 of $50.69. It said shareholders could choose any combination of cash and stock. (See announcement details here.)

In follow-up comments to ENR, Jacobs Chairman and CEO Steve Demetriou said "the industry is resource constrained. This is wlhat we needed at Jaoobs, CH2M's great talent." He is set to maintain those roles in a combined company, which would include 20,000 CH2M employees added to Jacobs' 54,000.

He said Jacobs was "invited by CH2M" to consider the deal. "We have partnered with the right strategic firm." said Demetriou, who became Jacobs' CEO in August 2015.

"It's all about growth. We wll create a company that doesn’t exist in the industry," he said. "We are excited about the new capabilities."

The deal price surprised some market analysts. It was "much higher than we expected," says Andrew Wittmann, construction sector analyst at Baird Equity Research, "with the industry track record on large M&A integration success mixed."

But he emphasized that "with CH2M checking boxes in water, nuclear/environmental remediation, and broader government services, these businesses reduce market cyclicality, are favorable to working capital, and lower risk" for Jacobs.

Jacobs' willingness to pay $88.08 per share for the employee-owned company will relieve some of the frustration of CH2M's shareholder-employees, former employees and retirees, who had watched the shares sink.

Source: Jacobs presentation to media Aug. 2, 2017.

CH2M ran into a combination of problems involving costly projects and high debt in 2012 and 2013. In 2014 the company began a restructuring and recovery program involving cost cutting and layoffs and exiting markets for fixed-price EPC work and design-build transportation projects, which carried higher risk.

Despite those measures, CH2M was forced to sell $300 million worth of preferred shares to a private equity investor in June, 2015. Under the terms of the investment, CH2M could only repurchase from employees, former employees and retirees a limited number of shares.

Now, presumably, those shareholders will be rewarded with cash and Jacobs shares.

On the other hand, CH2M loses its independence and individual identities, one of the gold-standard brands in engineering and construction.

The idea that major engineering companies would have to take on construction risk as part of the emerging world of megaprojects built by teams no longer seems to be part of the strategy. Jacobs' presentation to the media about the acquisition specifically pointed out how little at-risk work the combined companies now engaged in, 15%.

Concerns About Overlap With Jacobs

Wittmann cautioned that there could be more overlap between the two firms' transportation businesses that could be a risk for both firms.

CH2M Chairman and CEO Jacqueline Hinman said recent restructurings by both firms reduced the overlap.

Jacobs did not disclose a future role for Hinman in the pending combined firm, and in a statement to ENR, she alluded to a future elsewhere.

Hinman said: “Between now and transaction closing, I continue to proudly serve as Chairman and CEO of CH2M .... because we accomplished all of the goals established when I became CEO in January 2014, reflected in the excellent premium we’re commanding in this combination. Once completed, I’ll take that experience and pride in all we achieved at CH2M on to my next opportunity, to transform another company.”

Jacobs says it has formed an "Integration Management Office" to oversee the link of the two companies. It will be led by senior executives from both companies: Gary Mandel, most recently Jacobs President of Petroleum & Chemicals, who was named Executive Vice President of Integration for the firm, and Lisa Glatch, Executive Vice President for Growth and Sales at CH2M.

New roles for other senior executives were not disclosed.

Hinman also said the use of the CH2M name in post-deal completion branding has "not been decided."

In a presenttion to investors, a Jacobs financial executive said that "legacy issues" related to CH2M projects in Texas and Australia are "winding down" and had involved "extreme due diligence. We believe we have covered ourselves. We are buying a fundamentally low risk project portfolio."

He said pension liabilities totaling about $300 million "have been evaluated.

Demetriou added that "we're not going down the path of being a construction firm. Design is key and we will be the largest design firm in the world."

He noted CH2M's "leadership" in the water sector, characterizing it as a $100 billion market.

Demetriou added that CH2M would benefit from Jacobs' "global industrial platform" and "a culture of accountability, improved project delivery and more efficient receivables capability," as well as "a well capitalized balance sheet."

Jacobs predicted about $150 million in cost synergies focused on real estate consolidation, non-labor procurement efficiencies and IT. "Synergies appear reasonable, assuming revenue holds," said Wittman in a research note.

Jacobs is set to report its third-quarter results on August 8, while CH2M will report for its second quarter on August 10.