Utilities Put Hold on Access Northeast Pipeline

Massachusetts’ two largest utilities, Eversource and National Grid, have mothballed their $3.2-billion Access Northeast natural-gas pipeline project, citing lack of regional support. In a June 29 letter filed with the Federal Energy and Regulatory Commission, pipeline operator and project partner Enbridge states that it will not proceed until gaps in New England state energy policy are resolved. The project, still in the feasibility review stage, is the second major New England natural-gas project to be shelved because of insufficient financial support. Kinder Morgan opted not to proceed with its $3.3-billion Northeast Direct project last April. The partners touted the Access Northeast project as a means to upgrade the existing Algonquin Gas Transmission system and add regional LNG storage in New England.