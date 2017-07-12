Lake Erie Wind Farm Issues Substation, Cable Bid Package

Lake Erie Energy Development Corp. (LEEDCo) put two engineer-procure-construct packages out for bid in June for an onshore substation and submarine cable and installation for its planned 18-MW lake-based wind project in Cleveland. The cable will link six turbines to the substation for the $126-million project that would be the first U.S. freshwater offshore wind project. Dave Karpinski, LEEDCo vice president, says the firm is finalizing agreements with the Ohio Power Siting Board and detailed engineering for the monobucket foundation and awaits other permitting.