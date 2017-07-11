Pulse: Project News for the Week of July 17, 2017

Planning

Kentucky STC Management Inc. is planning to build a sports club on an 8-acre site at 13501 and 13612 Factory Lane in Louisville’s East End neighborhood. The project entails the erection of a 67,643-sq-ft building in phase one and a second, 38,000-sq-ft building in phase two. It will include an indoor tennis center as well as basketball and volleyball facilities. The project is valued at between $10 million and $15 million. STC Management Inc., 6040 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville, 40205. DR#17-00660934.

Massachusetts WinnCompanies is planning to convert the clock tower building at the Ludlow Mills complex in Ludlow into the Ludlow Clocktower Apartments, a mixed-use space. The 231,000-sq-ft building, erected in 1900, will be converted into between 100 and 136 market-rate apartments, as well as commercial, retail and office space on the ground floor. The Architectural Team is the designer, and the estimated construction cost is $60 million. WinnCompanies, Attn: Lawrence Curtis, Managing Partner, 6 Fanueil Hall Market Place, Boston, 02109. DR#16-00694041.

Nebraska Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha is planning to add new sea lion and polar bear exhibits, surrounding a North American coastal-themed children’s splash zone and play area. The project is valued at $22 million. Henry Doorly Zoo, Attn: Brian Timm, Project Manager, 3701 S. 10th St., Omaha, 68107. DR#10-00579423.

New Mexico JenkinsGalvin Design & Development Inc. is planning to build Rodeo Village Apartments in Santa Fe. The complex will feature eight 3-story buildings containing 192 units on an 8-acre site at the Rodeo Business Park, located at the intersection of South Rodeo Rd. and Gastileo Rd. The project is valued at $14 million. JenkinsGalvin Design & Development Inc., 130 Grant Ave., Santa Fe, 87501. DR#16-00720062.

Wyoming The State of Wyoming is planning to build a three-story, 107,000-sq-ft state office building, to house the Dept. of Workforce Services, the Division of Family Services, and the Dept. of Corrections, at Ash Street and Collins Drive in Casper. The designer is Stateline No. 7 Architects, and the project is valued at $37 million. State of Wyoming, Dept. of Administration and Information, Attn: Ian Catellier, Project Manager, 700 W. 21st, Cheyenne, 82001. DR#14-00416801.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals

Maryland Dustin Construction Inc. has started building Seneca Valley High School in Germantown. The 437,663-sq-ft building will include a four-story classroom wing and a two-story public wing housing the auditorium, athletic facilities and student dining room. The academic wing will be organized around two large courtyards. Moseley Architects is the designer, and the project is valued at $150 million. Dustin Construction Inc., 2510 Urbana Pike, Ijamsville, 21754. DR#10-00697255.

North Carolina Brasfield & Gorrie has started constructing a new headquarters facility for INC Research, a pharmaceutical firm. The six-story, 214,450-sq-ft building will be located at 3034 Carrington Mill Blvd. in Morrisville, in the Perimeter Park office complex. The project is valued at $37.9 million. Brasfield & Gorrie, Attn: Vic Ojanpa, Project Manager, 3700 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, 27612. DR#16-00724169.



Bid, Proposal Dates

Florida 7/26 The Village of Key Biscayne is requesting qualifications for professional engineering services, to provide design services and program management for the undergrounding of utilities villagewide. Florida Power and Light has approximately 4.5 miles of aerial feeder, and approximately 9.8 miles of primary laterals in the village. The area includes 1,143 single-family homes, and multifamily, government, commercial, office, institutional and recreational spaces. The existing overhead utilities include electric, telephone and cable TV. The estimated construction cost is $30 million. Village of Key Biscayne, Attn: Conchita Alvarez, Village Clerk, 88 W. McIntyre St., Key Biscayne, 33149. DR#17-00678086.

New York 7/26 Visions Hotels LLC is seeking subcontractor bidders to build a Tru by Hilton hotel in Troy. The four-story, 71,879-sq-ft building will have 98 rooms and include a 45,215-sq-ft hotel and a 26,664-sq-ft parking garage. Mussachio Architects is the designer, and the project is valued at between $15 million and $25 million. Visions Hotels LLC, Attn: Tom Sawyer, Project Manager, 11751 E. Corning Rd., Corning, 14830. DR#16-00574728.

California 7/31 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking bidders to carry out the Santa Ana River main stem bridge protection project. The project consists of constructing slurry-concrete diaphragm walls for scour protection of the BNSF Railroad Bridge just downstream of Prado Dam on the Santa Ana River in Corona. The design incorporates diaphragm walls to protect the bridge piers and abutments from long-term and localized scour with hydromill deep-foundation trench-excavation techniques to facilitate construction. Diaphragm walls around the existing piers will be 3 ft thick and vary from 32 ft to 47 ft deep. The abutment protection diaphragm walls will be 4 ft thick and vary from 34 ft to 92 ft deep. The project is valued at between $25 million and $100 million. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attn: Patricia Bonilla, 915 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, 90017. DR#17-00641207.

