What is the Chance a Solar Storm Could Knock Out The Power Grid?

Having wiped out the dinosaurs, asteroids in my view always have the potential to knock all human life into the past tense.

The sun, on the other hand, sends friendlier reminder bulletins attesting to its power, shedding energy, particles and plasma that strike the sun's orbiting bodies. Nothing as ominous as an asteroid. So only recently did I take account of scientific estimates of the probability of a solar event that could put out the lights, literally, in a small area of our electricity dependent civilization. (If that happens, your insurance coverage may not help because the covered events probably associate electrical power loss with equipment failure.)

Two system engineers, Alan Harding, president of the International Council on Systems Engineering, and Mike deLamare, chair of INCOSE’s Critical Infrastructure Protection and Recovery Working Group, recently penned an ENR commentary about the same subject. The authors stated outright that that there was a 12%, or one out of eight chance, that another solar event equal in power to one that struck the U.S. in 1859, the largest known, could hit in any given decade. Other media had noted that high probability when it first was published.

Unlike solar flares, where electrical energy traveling at the speed of light bursts from the Sun's corona but doesn't travel very far, a coronal mass ejection has more potential for planetary havoc.

The biggest recorded solar storm to penetrate the earth's magnetic field, the 1859 Carrington event, as it is known, struck telegraph systems in the U.S. and Europe. If it occurred today, such an event could knock out power and communications in some places for days, months, or, if you believe some estimates, years. Unlike solar flares, in which electrical energy traveling at the speed of light bursts from the sun's corona but doesn't travel very far, the Carrington event was triggered by a comparatively slower-moving coronal mass ejection (CME). They have the potential for more planetary havoc. Like solar flares, a CME begins with twitching by the Sun's magnetic fields that releases massive amounts of energy. When a CME bursts away from the sun, it sends plasma waves with charged particles outward. If and when they reach the earth's magnetic field after a day, and if they have enough power and approach at the right angle, the plasma penetrates the earth's protective magnetic field.

That's when the trouble comes. Scientists have been trying to determine how much harm a "Carrington-level" event could inflict. Higher lattitudes are at greater risk. One example is the Quebec blackout of March, 1989, when a CME plasma cloud 35 times the size of the earth burst from the sun, causing powerful electrical currents 100 km above parts of the earth's surface and in the ground. The solar energy also induced current in long, metal objects, such as power lines. In Quebec, charged particles tripped and forced off line a substation capacitor, inducing wild power swings and tripping other capacitors that shut down. Montreal's Metro and airport closed. According to author David Whitehouse's book, The Sun: A Biography, New York State almost lost power.

Eventually, in billions of years, the sun itself will burn out. By then, other civilizations will have supplanted our own. No one will be making new episodes of Forensic Files. But a one-out-of-eight Carrington-level event probability over a decade? That's high. Where did Harding and deLamare get their number?

Peter Riley, a scholar of predictive science in San Diego, California, came up with the 12% in a 2012 journal article in which he also noted at the time that the probability was very sensitive to how he defined an extreme event. Another researcher, Jeffrey J. Love, of the U.S. Geological Survey in Denver, had also tackled the subject. He considered the 10-year-occurrence probabilities of various other natural events along with geomagnetic storms. For comparison purposes, an earthquake of magnitude eight or larger, such as the 1906 San Francisco earthquake, has a 4% chance of occurring over any three-decade period.

Riley and Love, writing as a team in a recent issue of the Space Weather Journal, conceded that the uncertainties in their initial CME studies were "huge." So they set out in a new research project to expand upon their previous efforts by taking into account different ways of modeling the data and the usual problem of definitions. They found that both power law and lognormal distributions best fit their data. But depending on which data sets, which intervals and which distributions were used to make estimates, the results "varied substantially."

Assuming, in their ultimate judgment, that power law distributions (which commonly fit many types of natural occurrences and have long tails) were most appropriate, Riley and Love now estimate that there is a 10% chance of a Carrington-level event over the next decade. On the other hand, they write, the power law distribution is likely an upper limit to the behavior of the tail, and the sun now is in a period of low solar activity. There are other statistical and scientific considerations not worth bringing up here. But Riley and Love's number is 10%. Which I still consider alarmingly high for a low-frequency, high-impact event.

So that's where it stands. And that should be taken seriously. Other scientists have tackled the probability of damage levels in a Carrington-level event. You have to hope big population centers are never affected. Thank heavens so much of the earth's surface is covered with water and remains uninhabited.