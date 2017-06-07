One of Superfund's Largest Cap-in-Place Cleanups Starts

Honeywell International Inc., the successor firm responsible for Superfund cleanup of a former industrial and waste oil-recycling site near the Hudson River in northern New Jersey, selected CH2M as remedial construction manager last month for the estimated $78-million project. Expected to take two years to complete, the 24-acre site cleanup is one of the largest in situ stabilization remediation projects of its kind, says CH2M. It will involve mixing up to 150,000 cu yd of contaminated soil with cement. Environmental activists had sought contaminant removal as the cleanup remedy, but U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials said that approach could cost $200 million and disrupt the nearby Edgewater, N.J., community, according to media reports. Work at the site, added to the Superfund list in 2002, also will involve remediation of tainted river sediments, a Honeywell executive said.