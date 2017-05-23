Pulse: Project News for the Week of May 29, 2017

Planning

Connecticut Spinnaker Real Estate Partners is planning to demolish the Comcast building in New Haven and construct a five-story building, containing 232 apartments above a ground-floor retail space. The project is valued at between $15 million and $25 million. Spinnaker Real Estate Partners, One North Water St., Norwalk, 06854. DR#14-00539625.

Georgia Fickling & Co. is planning to develop phase two of Lullwater at Riverwood, a luxury apartment complex in Evans. Phase two will consist of eight three-story buildings, totaling 138,000 sq ft and containing 138 apartments. SGN+A Architects is the designer, and it is valued at between $10 million and $15 million. The owner expects to use its own workforce. Fickling & Co., Attn: Roy Fickling, President and CEO, 577 Mulberry St., Macon, 31201. DR#13-00635058.

Michigan Robertson Brothers Co. is planning to build a townhouse residential development in Ferndale. The project will consist of 22 three-story buildings: two triplex buildings, six fourplex buildings, 10 fiveplex buildings and four sixplex buildings, totaling 104 units. The project is valued at between $10 million and $15 million. Robertson Brothers Co., Attn: Tim Loughrin, 6905 Telegraph Rd., Bloomfield Hills, 48301. DR#16-00684001.

Montana Flathead County-Montana West Economic Development is planning to develop Glacier Rail Park, a new 43-acre industrial rail yard off Whitefish Stage Road in Kalispell. The project will involve installing water, sewer and utility lines and building roads and a new rail line in the former gravel-pit site. KLJ is the designer. The project is valued at $21 million. Flathead County-Montana West Economic Development, Attn: Kim Morisaki, Business Development and Marketing Director, 44 Second Ave. West, Kalispell, 59901. DR#15-00662158.

Oklahoma The Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation is planning to repave the James C. Nance Bridge and its approaches, a total length of 1.08 miles. The bridge carries U.S. Route 77 over the South Canadian River between Purcell and Lexington. The project is valued at $36.8 million. Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation, 200 N.E. 21st St., Oklahoma City, 73105. DR#16-00569231.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals

Nevada Core Construction, which has been selected as the construction manager-at-risk to build the East Las Vegas Library, currently is evaluating prequalification forms from subcontractors seeking work on the shell and core. The project entails constructing a two-story, 40,049-sq-ft freestanding library. Carpenter Sellers Del Gatto Architects is the designer, and the project is valued at $17 million. Core Construction, 7150 Cascade Valley Court, Las Vegas, 89128. DR#17-00529098.

Tennessee Alstom Power Inc. has started rehabilitating the Unit 4 turbine generator at the Old Hickory Powerhouse in Hendersonville. The project includes replacing the stator core, rewinding the stator, refurbishing the rotor poles and the servomotors, installing a high-pressure lift system, and refurbishing or replacing worn Kaplan runner parts and wicket gates. The powerhouse is connected to the Old Hickory Lock and Dam on the Cumberland River. The project is valued at $19.3 million. Alstom Power Inc., 7901 Southpark Plaza, Littleton, Colo. 80120. DR#16-00530053.



Bid, Proposal Dates

Arizona 6/5 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking bidders to expand the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix. The work involves construction of two columbarium courts to house 4,688 niches, 2,180 preplaced crypts, grading for 1,900 in-ground cremains, and a light vehicular bridge. Site improvements include construction of approximately 650 linear ft of roadway, two dry earthen detention ponds and a 1,350-ft-long shotcrete drainage channel. The project is valued at between $5 million and $10 million. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attn: Lucia Carvajal, Contracting Division, 915 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, Calif. 90017. DR#17-00642279.

Florida 6/21 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking bidders to rehabilitate portions of the Herbert Hoover Dike at Lake Okeechobee. The work will include in-place abandonment and removal of the existing Herbert Hoover Dike Culverts KI-1 and KI-2, respectively, and the construction of new water control structures S-266 and S-265 at the respective adjacent or existing locations. The structures will include cast-in-place reinforced-concrete foundations, headwalls, and box culverts. Combination flap-and-slide gates will be installed at the lakeside headwall of each structure and dual leaf gates on the landside headwall of S-266. S-266 will be constructed on the north side of the existing KI-1 structure and will require installation of only an earthen cofferdam on the lakeside to dewater the construction site. The existing canal at KI-1 will be backfilled, and the structure will be abandoned in place upon completion of S-266. S-266 will consist of two 7-ft by 7-ft culverts with approximate barrel lengths of 100 ft. Demolition-reconstruction efforts for S-265 will require installation of lakeside and landside earthen cofferdams to dewater the demolition-construction site. S-265 will consist of one 6-ft by 6-ft culvert with an approximate barrel length of 100 ft. The project is valued at $50 million. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attn: Clarence Dingle, 701 San Marcos Blvd., Jacksonville, 32207. DR#17-00653977.

