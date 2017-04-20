Atkins Agrees to Final $2.67B SNC-Lavalin Buy Offer

Canada-based engineer-contractor SNC-Lavalin is set to pay $2.67 billion to buy UK design giant Atkins under a final offer announced on April 20 that both firms' boards have approved.

SNC-Lavalin says the offer represents a 35% premium to the closing price of Atkins shares on March 31.

The Montreal firm, which had until May 1 to finalize its offer made on April 3, would benefit from Atkins’ broader exposure to U.S. and U.K. infrastructure markets and being able to move away from oil-and-gas work, while the British firm would gain size to bid larger projects.

SNC-Lavalin says the acquisition will create a $9-billion professional services and project management giant with 53,000 employees that will "significantly improve" its margins and "further balance its business portfolio" in infrastructure, rail and nuclear sectors. The combined entity would remain based in Montreal.

Atkins ranks at No. 11 on ENR’s latest list of the Top 150 Global Design Firms, with $2.7 billion in 2015 design revenue, 40% in transportation and 24% in power. SNC-Lavalin ranks at No. 12 on that list, reporting $2.69 billion in global revenue, mostly outside Canada, with significant construction revenue not included in that total. Atkins, which was in merger talks earlier this year with U.S.-based CH2M, faced turnover in its North America leadership. SNC-Lavalin is pushing past its five-year ethics scandal.

When the deal is completed, Uwe Krueger will step down as Atkins CEO and director, although he and SNC-Lavalin are set to "discuss putting in place a transitional services agreement," says the intended new parent. Current Atkins Chief Financial Officer Heath Drewett is set to lead the firm within the combined entity and join the SNC-Lavalin executive committee.

"By combining two highly complementary businesses, we will increase our depth and breadth of services to position us as a premier partner to public and private sector clients," says SNC-Lavalin President and CEO Neil Bruce. "It also creates new revenue growth opportunities in key geographies by positioning us to capitalize on increased cross-selling and the opportunity to win and deliver major projects in new regions."

Atkins Chairman Allan Cook says the combination "wil provide clear benefits to our shareholders and enhanced opportunities for our employees as part of a larger group and a broader service offering for our customers."

In its announcement, SNC-Lavalin does not expressly note layoffs, saying that Atkins’ employees "will be a key factor in maximizing the opportunities that the acquisition will present," adding that the combined firms' executives "will also aim to retain the best talent across Atkins and SNC-Lavalin." The new combined firm also says it agrees "that for at least two full financial years" after the deal's effective date, not to "reduce any terms relating to notice periods or pension accrual or contributions."

UK media speculated on some potential for a counter offer emerging, noting analysts' comments about "bidding wars" in past AE deals, and said British firms may be vulnerable to takeover because of the depreciation of the pound.