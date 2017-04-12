Virginia Regulators Boost Pipeline Water-Quality Rules

Virginia regulators now are requiring two major proposed natural-gas pipelines to obtain U.S Army Corps of Engineers water-quality certifications as well as wetland and stream crossing permits. The requirement will ensure that Dominion’s Atlantic Coast pipeline project and the Mountain Valley pipeline, owned by a consortium that includes NextEra and Con Edison, will be constructed in the most environmentally protected manner, says Bill Hayden, a state Dept. of Environmental Quality spokesman. The Atlantic Coast pipeline is a 600-mile-long route from West Virginia through Virginia and North Carolina. Mountain Valley will run 300 miles across West Virginia to deliver Marcellus shale gas to Virginia, where it will connect with an existing Transco pipeline.