New Kink in Florida Nuclear Plant Expansion

Florida Power & Light is now weighing a new course of action after the state Supreme Court ruled that its $1.8-billion plan to build two reactors at the Turkey Point nuclear plant, in Homestead, and 89 miles of transmission line in southern Florida wetlands must consider local environmental rules that protect the nearby Everglades and its endangered birds. The high court on Feb. 24 let stand a lower court’s 2014 decision that the state’s siting board had erred in finding there were no local regulations to be considered. It had remanded the approval to the board for review consistent with local rules, a move which FPL appealed. Miami-Dade County, the city of Miami and others had raised concerns about the project’s environmental impacts. A utility spokesman says it “continues to weigh options.” FPL may be told to seek an administrative review of its construction plan or revise it, according to local media.