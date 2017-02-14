Pulse: Project News for the Week of Feb. 20, 2017

Planning

Alabama The Alabama Dept. of Transportation is planning to replace the state Route 16 (U.S. Route 90) westbound bridge over the Tensaw-Spanish River, in Baldwin County. The project is valued at $19.6 million. Alabama Dept. of Transportation, Attn: John Cooper, 1409 Coliseum Blvd., Montgomery, 36110. DR#15-00531675.

Idaho The City of Ketchum is planning to construct a new city hall-fire station-police station. The single-story, 12,000-sq-ft building will be located at 480 East Ave. North. ZGA Architects and Planners Chartered is designing the project, which is valued at $23.1 million. City of Ketchum, Attn: Sandy Cady, City Clerk, 480 East Ave. North, Ketchum, 83340. DR#15-00536861.

Maryland Merritt Development Consultants, Inc. is planning to build McCormick Place, a residential development, at the intersection of Chesaco Avenue and McCormick Avenue, in Baltimore. The project will encompass 53 townhouses and five single-family homes. The project is valued at between $25 million and $50 million. Merritt Development Consultants Inc., Attn: Charles Merritt, Project Manager, 9831 Magledt Rd., Baltimore, 21234. DR#17-00535168.

Massachusetts A partnership, led by Dorchester Bay Economic Development Corp. and including Boston Capital, Escazu Development and Newmarket Community Partners, is planning to develop Indigo Block, a mixed-use project on a 2.75-acre site at 65-73 E. Cottage St., in Boston. The project includes a six-story, 80-unit residential building, four two-family homes, and a two-story, 20,000-sq-ft light-industrial and commercial building. The housing will include a combination of market-rate and affordable units. Davis Square Architects is the designer. The project has been valued at $37 million. Dorchester Bay Economic Development Corp., Attn: Leah Whiteside, Project Manager, 594 Columbia Rd., Dorchester, 02125. DR#14-00602949.

Minnesota Midwest Apartment Brokers Inc. is planning to develop the Cake Residence Apartments, at 3200 Southdale Circle in Edina. The six-story, 302,998-sq-ft building will contain 210 units, 258 parking spaces and a 1,760-sq-ft restaurant. Collage Urban Design Studio–Landmark Development is the designer of the project, which has been valued at between $25 million and $50 million. Midwest Apartment Brokers, Inc., 5100 Eden Ave., Edina, 55436. DR#15-00600511.

New Mexico Creative Santa Fe and the Interfaith Housing Coalition are planning to build the Arts + Creativity Center, a five-acre affordable-housing development for artists on Siler Road, in Santa Fe. The project will comprise eight three-story buildings, containing 60 live-work units, a gallery, meeting space, and a large facility for shared equipment and technology for creative projects. Fifty-one units will be affordable and nine market rate. Atkins Olshin Schade Architects is the designer of the project, which is valued at $15 million. Creative Santa Fe, Attn: Cyndi Conn, Executive Director, 314 Read St., Santa Fe, 87501. DR#16-00496859.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals

Illinois Holder Construction Co. is expected to begin building in March the CH3 Data Center, in Wood Dale. The single-story, 350,000-sq-ft building will offer 12.8 MW of power capacity when its first phase is completed during the first quarter of 2018. A second phase will double the available power. DuPont Fabros Development LLC is the project owner. The project’s value has been estimated at between $15 million and $25 million. Holder Construction Co., 2355 Dulles Corner Blvd., Herndon, Va., 20171. DR#15-00538291.

Kentucky Bristol Group has started building the Thistle Station mixed-use development, in Lexington. It will include a 16-story building, containing 202 apartments, a swimming pool and, behind the building, 264 parking spaces, plus a two-story, 8,000-sq-ft building for commercial or retail use. Pohl Rosa Pohl Architects is the designer. The project is valued at between $15 million and $25 million. Bristol Group, Attn: Todd Ball, President, 1562 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, 40504. DR#15-00450999.



Bid, Proposal Dates

California 3/28 The Los Angeles Dept. of Public Works is seeking bidders to modify the Santa Anita Dam spillway and construct a helipad. The project entails constructing a new spillway, upgrading control systems, replacing valves and a hoist, and building a helipad. Montgomery Watson Harza is the designer of the project, which is valued at between $27 million and $38 million. Los Angeles Dept. of Public Works, Attn: Laura Smith, 900 S. Fremont Ave., Alhambra, 91803. DR#15-00507711.

New Jersey 4/12 The New Jersey Schools Development Authority is requesting price proposals and technical proposals from design-build teams interested in building the G.W. Carver Elementary School, in East Orange. The new school, serving 470 students, will be two stories and 77,000 sq ft. The project’s value has been estimated at between $24 million and $29 million. New Jersey Schools Development Authority, Attn: Alison Perry, Procurement Analyst, 32 East Front St., Trenton, 08625. DR#03-00800347.

Much information for Pulse is derived from Dodge Data & Analytics, the premier project information source in the construction industry. For more information on a project that has a Dodge Report (DR) number or for general information on Dodge products and services, call 1-800-393-6343 or visit the website at www.dodgeleadcenter.com.