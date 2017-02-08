Obituaries

Editor Emphasized Helping Others

Tudor Van Hampton, ENR’s managing editor

ENR managing editor, who died on Feb. 4, urged everyone to help those who need it most.

February 8, 2017
Janice L. Tuchman
KEYWORDS ACE Mentor Program / Canstruction / Habitat for Humanity / Tudor Van Hampton
Reprints
No Comments

Tudor Van Hampton, ENR’s managing editor who died on Feb. 4, meant so much to so many. First, of course, he was an adoring husband to his wife, Jenie, and father to their six-year-old daughter, Jordan. But he had a wide circle beyond: Family, friends and colleagues from around the country gathered last July at the Van Hampton home in Indianapolis to celebrate Tudor’s 39th birthday. We knew it might be his last. Four months earlier, Tudor had been diagnosed with an inoperable glioblastoma multiforme brain tumor.

Jenie recently wrote an email to let people who “somehow played an important role in Tudor’s life” know that his condition had become grave. She said, “You might be a friend, a part of the ENR family, a professional peer, a theater buff, a tool hound, gear head or car enthusiast.” His wide professional circle included individuals throughout the construction industry, particularly contractors and equipment specialists, people he had touched through his reporting, writing, tweets and speaking engagements (see obituary, p. 13).

I recruited Tudor to be ENR’s equipment editor in 2002, after I took note of a young journalist asking sharp questions at CAT 101, Caterpillar’s education seminar at its Peoria, Ill., base. Just a few days before he died, Tudor’s last email to me was to make sure we had heard about the equipment maker’s decision to move its global headquarters to Chicago. His passion for the industry and journalism never faltered.

Tudor taught me many things, from small stuff like how to sync an expense-report app on my phone to the company’s system to really important things, such as an unwavering willingness to help. “What can I do to make your life easier?” he asked after any crisis. “How can I help?” He always seemed able to shoulder one more thing.

Jenie also wrote to us that while Tudor did everything he could to fight for life, he “believes there are far worse problems in the world than glioblastoma brain tumors, which, thankfully, are rare. He’d urge you to find some time to give a little to those who need it most.”

With this in mind, we have ideas for you. Jenie suggests Habitat for Humanity of Greater Indianapolis (indyhabitat.org), which was “near and dear” to Tudor and needs volunteers and tools as well as donations. He also followed and wrote about other industry non-profits—the ACE Mentor Program and Canstruction, for example. At any of these, contributions in Tudor’s honor would be put to good use.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Engineering News-Record

Recent Articles by Janice Tuchman

ENR.com's Most-Read Construction Industry Stories of 2016

ARTBA Hopes to Certify Thousands for Safety Training

Janice-tuchman

As editor-in-chief, Janice L. Tuchman leads the editorial team creating content for the Engineering News-Record enterprise—online, in print and at live events. She is active in many construction organizations and has developed a broad network of industry sources who help keep ENR on top of the latest trends and innovations. She has traveled the world to visit outstanding projects and speak to groups and universities.

Tuchman serves on the National Research Council’s Board on Infrastructure and the Constructed Environment, the Industry Leaders Council of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the board of the nonprofit Bridges to Prosperity. She is a member of the National Academy of Construction, The Moles and the industry advisory committee of the Dept. of Civil Engineering at Columbia University. In 2014, she won the Beaver’s “Service & Supply” Award for outstanding achievement in heavy engineering construction as well as the Carroll H. Dunn Award from the Construction Industry Institute for “outstanding contributions to improving the cost effectiveness of the United States construction industry.”

She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism from the University of Colorado in Boulder.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Post a comment to this article