FERC Grants Permit to $450M Northeast Pipeline Expansion

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Jan. 25 granted a permit for Spectra Energy’s proposed Atlantic Bridge pipeline, a $450-million project set to expand natural-gas transport from the Marcellus shale region into New England and Canada. The project includes 6.3 miles of pipeline in New York and Connecticut and a 7,700-hp compressor in Weymouth, Mass. With final state and federal approvals, the Atlantic Bridge is set to go into operation by November. However, Weymouth officials have sued to stop the compressor construction and say they will appeal FERC’s decision. Project supporters include the Laborers International Union of North America.