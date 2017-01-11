Pulse: Project News for the Week of Jan. 16, 2017

Planning

Connecticut The City of Torrington Housing Authority is planning to build the Slaiby Village affordable-housing development at 6 Tucker Dr. The project entails two five-story buildings, containing 115 units, with handicapped-accessible elevators and common rooms with small kitchenettes and a handicapped-accessible lavatory. Paul B. Bailey Architect LLC is designing the project, which has been valued at $20 million. City of Torrington Housing Authority, Attn: Claudia Sweeney, Executive Director, 110 Prospect St., Torrington, 06790. DR#13-00656466.

Delaware The City of Rehoboth Beach currently is evaluating requests for qualifications, submitted in December, from general contractors to construct a pumping station at the existing water treatment plant, running a pipeline to the north end of the city and building a 6,000-ft-long outfall pipeline into the ocean. The project is valued at $32 million. City of Rehoboth Beach, Attn: Ann Womack, City Secretary, 229 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach, 19971. DR#15-00646452.

Florida GoodSports Enterprises LLC is planning to build the GoodSports Field House and Hotel, near the Premium Outlets in Chesterfield. The field house will be 85,000 sq ft, and the hotel will have 130 rooms. The project is valued at $23 million. GoodSports Enterprises LLC, Attn: Jerald Good, President, 1626 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, 34236. DR#14-00415148.

Idaho The City of Lewiston is planning to build a new membrane water treatment plant. The project is valued at $21.1 million. City of Lewiston, Attn: Kari Ravencroft, City Clerk, 1134 F St., Lewiston, 83501. DR#16-00717971.

Missouri Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla is planning to build a 20,000-sq-ft addition to the computer-science building. The project is valued at $14.8 million. Missouri University of Science and Technology, Attn: Connie Brewer, Professional Engineer, General Services Building, Rolla, 65409. DR#14-00417573.

South Dakota Hagg Brothers, a developer, is planning to build an apartment complex at the intersection of Mt. Rushmore Road and Sammis Trail in Rapid City. The eight-building, three-story complex will include 160 units. KTM Design Solutions is the designer of the project, which has been valued at between $10 million and $15 million. Hagg Brothers, 601 West Blvd., Rapid City, 57701. DR#16-00694018.

Utah Intermountain Healthcare Inc. is planning to construct the Intermountain Transformation Center, a facility for training health-care leaders, in Murray. The four-story building will total 120,000 sq ft. The project is valued at $40 million. Intermountain Healthcare Inc., 36 S. State St., Salt Lake City, 84111. DR#16-00670503.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals

Alabama Point Wiregrass Inc. has started building the Jasmine Trails Townhouses in Gulf Shores. The development will include 72 units of affordable housing within 12 two-story townhouses, totaling 96,527 sq ft, plus a 2,253-sq-ft community building. McKean & Associates Architects LLC is the designer. The project is valued at $10.3 million. Point Wiregrass Inc., 2967 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 36301. DR#15-00460457.

Indiana Miller Valentine Group has started converting the existing Jasper Wood Products building, located at 1316 Vine St. in Jasper, into the Vine Street Lofts. The 62-unit residential complex for seniors over 55 also will include 12,000 sq ft of space for retail or office use. Myszak & Palmer Inc. is the designer of the project, which has been valued at $12 million. Miller Valentine Group, 9349 WaterStone Blvd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45249. DR#16-00447251.

Tennessee Forcum Lannom Contractors has started renovating a two-story, 134,000-sq-ft building in Dyersburg to serve as the first North American production facility for Develey Mustard & Condiments Corp. The project is valued at between $10 million and $15 million. Forcum Lannom Contractors, Attn: Terry Layman, Project Manager, 350 U.S. Highway 51 Bypass, Dyersburg, 38024. DR#16-00730764.



Bid, Proposal Dates

California 2/10 The City of Salinas is requesting development proposals for a new Salinas Public Safety Center. The project will comprise a two-story, 40,000- to 60,000-sq-ft building, connected by a secure sally-port to a 34,000-sq-ft building housing non-essential services. The project also will include between 350 and 375 at-grade parking spaces. Located at 312 E. Alisal St., the project is valued at between $25 million and $50 million. City of Salinas, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 200 Lincoln Ave., Salinas, 93901. DR#13-00635288.

Arizona 2/15 Valley Metro Rail Inc. (RPTA) is requesting design qualifications from firms interested in designing the South Central Light Rail Extension, which will extend light-rail service along five miles of double-track alignment from the existing Valley Metro line in downtown Phoenix to Baseline Road. The project’s value has been estimated at between $25 million and $50 million. Valley Metro Rail Inc., Attn: Cheri McClure, Procurement, 101 N. First Ave., Phoenix, 85003. DR#16-00734663.

