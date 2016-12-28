China Imposes Pollution Tax on Heavy Industries

After decades of filthy growth, China has come up with a new law to tax polluting heavy industry. The National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, which is the decision making unit of the Chinese parliament, said the new Environment Protection Tax would become effective from January 1, 2018, giving local industries and provincial governments time to adjust to the new situation.

Analysts say China wants to wait long enough to see if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump would implement his election promises about scrapping the implementation of the Paris Climate deal, and examine the affects of such a move. China, regarded as the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases would be under no obligation if the Trump administration choses to disrupt the climate agreement, they said.

Wang Jianfan, director of the Ministry of Finance's tax policy department in Beijing, told journalists that the new law would replace the existing "pollutant discharge fee,” which was being misused by provincial governments to exempt industries in their local area from paying high duty.

"The new law will reduce interference from government," Wang said. It will improve environmental awareness and force companies to upgrade technology and shift to cleaner production, he added. Tan Yunming, professor at the Central University of Finance and Economics, echoed the government's views saying, "The upcoming law is expected to raise polluters' operational costs and thus force them to upgrade technology and shift to cleaner production."

Yuan Ying, assistant manager at Greenpeace East Asia’s office in Beijing, told the South China Morning Post that although the penalties might not go far enough, the law constituted “significant progress in tackling pollution problems though taxation.”

China is also working on a new water pollution law that will force chemical producers, industrial and mining zones, tailing ponds, dangerous chemical disposal sites and landfills to prevent leakages besides digging wells to monitor groundwater quality. Government officials also said that a crackdown on polluters is in the offing long before the new "green tax" is implemented. A 3,000-strong force of anti-pollution inspectors will work along with the staff of provincial governments to conduct investigations.

Doubts remain

But many doubt if the new tax would actually persuade polluters to invest in equipment for reducing emissions, disposal of solid waste and discharge of polluted water. The tax rates have been kept so low that companies will see benefits from delaying or avoiding investments on clean technologies.

"Why should anyone invest heavily on new equipment if he can get away with low taxes?," a local environment official asking while requesting anonymity. "The new tax may add a burden of less than one percent for many industries.”

Under the new law, the tax on one ton of hazardous waste is 1,000 RMB or $144 ($1=6.95 RMB). This is not much of burden for companies that produce 20 or 100 times the amount of goods compared to the waste they release. Coal mines and users will pay as little as 72¢ per ton of waste. The charge for emitting nearly one kg (0.95 kg to be exact) of sulfur dioxide is 17 cents. It is 20 cents for releasing one kg of chemical oxygen demand (COD).

The existing pollution discharge duty has been blamed for being so little that industries felt no pressure to invest in cleaning equipment. The government collected $2.5 billion from 280,000 in 2015. This works out to an average of $8,929 for one unit in a year. This is a miniscule amount given the fact that most of these industries produce goods worth several millions, and in many cases hundreds of millions of dollars. The government's statistical bureau said it expected industrial companies to make net profit exceeding $100 billion in 2016.

Analysts said that the new "green tax" is not too soft to force companies to invest in clean technologies. A substantial portion of clean technologies being used in China are imported. The new law will discourage companies to buy new equipment, and to some extent help China reduce its overall import burden.

China is also watching U.S. reactions on its new move. Trump recently named a harsh China critic, Peter Navarro, as the head of a National Trade Council based in the White House. Navarro had earlier accused China using emissions as an unfair trade practice. He said China encourages its exporting industries to cut cost by investing less on clean technologies. The government last week issued a red alert, the highest level of alert, as the country experienced five days of heavy smog with PM 2.5 levels often crossing 500, which is nearly 30 times the permissible limit prescribed by the World Health Organization. Even on normal days, the PM 2.5 level, which represents minutest particle capable of entering the lungs, is above 250.