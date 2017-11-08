David Evans and Associates Named First-Ever ENR Northwest Design Firm of the Year

The December edition of ENR Northwest will not only feature the Top Design Firms in the region, it will also include the first-ever ENR Northwest Design Firm of the Year.

We are pleased to announce that this year's Design Firm of the Year is David Evans and Associates Inc.

The Design Firm of the Year demonstrates success in the region from a growth and revenue standpoint as well as innovation, creativity and a commitment to giving back to its community. Founded in 1976, Portland-based David Evans designs and manages transportation, land development, water and energy projects nationwide. The firm is centered in the Northwest, but also has established a strong presence in Southern California.

The firm’s most notable projects include:

Portland to Milwaukie Light Rail Project: David Evans led a team of 23 subconsultants to provide design services during construction of the six-mile east segment of TriMet’s Orange Line. The corridor design included seven new light-rail bridges, more than 50 retaining walls, and eight station platforms. The $300 million project was named an ENR Northwest Best Project last year.

Mountain View Champions Park: This 22-acre park in Aloha, Ore., was designed to be accessible to all users, including people with disabilities, and required moving 57,000 cubic yards of earth.

Tacoma Trestle Track and Signal Design: The 1,650-ft-long timber railroad trestle was part of an approximately 3,000-foot rail project that included the replacement of the existing single track.

David Evans also has committed itself to the community, with its involvement in Canstruction, which benefits the Oregon Food Bank, as well as the ACEC and APWA in Oregon and Washington. The firm funds a scholarship in the College of Engineering at Portland State University and spends time in local schools introducing students to the architecture and engineering fields.

