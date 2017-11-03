Korynta named ENR Northwest Legacy winner

ENR Northwest is proud to announce that our regional editors have selected Earl Korynta as the Legacy Award winner

Called an “engineer’s engineer,” in the nomination that was submitted for him, Earl Korynta is a well-known figure in the Alaska construction community. In 1974, Earl joined with friends Gordon Unwin and Leo von Scheben, and later architect Jim Huettl to form what would ultimately become USKH Inc., formerly one of the largest multi-discipline design firms in Alaska. Prior to founding USKH, Earl worked as an airport engineer for the Alaska Department of Transportation. Stantec acquired USKH in 2014.

“As a reputed designer, industry leader and mentor, Earl Korynta’s fingerprint has been on Alaska’s infrastructure for more than 50 years,” wrote Zane W. Shanklin, PE principal and civil engineering manager, Stantec.

Noted for his skill in many project types, Korynta’s private and professional passion “circles” aviation. As an aviation engineer, he has provided planning and design for more than 200 airport facilities at more than 100 locations: from Ted Stevens Anchorage Intl. Airport to Takotna.

Korynta was a founding member and the first president of the Alaska Professional Design Council, and was named the Alaska Engineer of the Year in 1980. He “officially retired” in 2014, according to Shanklin, but he is still a regular part of the Stantec aviation team, frequently poring over design drawings with “a red pencil in hand.”

We’ll have more on Mr. Korynta in the December issue.