Design-Build Team Selected for $238-million DGS Building in Sacramento

Tutor Perini Corporation announced December 14 that its subsidiary company, Rudolph and Sletten, has been selected by the California Department of General Services (DGS) to construct a new office building at 1215 O Street in downtown Sacramento. Rudolph and Sletten will serve as the general contractor for the project in a design-build partnership with Portland, OR-based ZGF Architects, supported by the local firm Lionakis.

The estimated $238 million-O Street building will be 11 stories and approximately 360,000 sq-ft. The existing building at 1215 O Street will be demolished to make way for the new structure.

The office building will be constructed as a Zero Net Energy project and is targeting a LEED platinum certification. It is designed to use 60 percent less water than a typical, similar building and will utilize clean, solar power generation as part of a first-of-its-kind agreement with the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) that will move DGS’ Sacramento portfolio towards solar power.

Other sustainable design highlights will include the use of solar shading across the workplace to minimize glare and thermal hot spots; an exposed post-tensioned concrete structure that will provide enhanced thermal comfort and energy savings; passive chilled sails and perimeter radiant heat for enhanced occupant comfort; and under floor air systems for flexibility, efficiency and additional fresh air to tenants.

Additionally, electrostatic filters will provide high filtration to 100% outside air with reduced energy and maintenance. Lighting controls for the interior and the exterior will be a digital lighting management system that provides automatic ON/OFF capability for enhanced safety. This system allows for dimming fixtures, which reduces consumed energy in areas with abundant daylight.

DGS says it expects to execute a contract with Rudolph and Sletten as soon as February 2018. Finalization of the design of the new building would begin immediately thereafter, with the demolition of the existing vacant annex building occurring sometime in the summer of 2018. The estimated completion date is in early 2021.

Approximately 1,150 employees from the California Health and Human Services Agency, the Department of State Hospitals and the Department of Developmental Services will work at the new building. A pedestrian plaza will open up the building to the public with first-floor retail space and a food court-style cafeteria to further incorporate the building as a natural addition to the neighborhood.

Other members of the O Street Building Project include: Hammel, Green and Abrahamson (HGA) - criteria architect; Ascent Environmental - CEQA consultants; and Kitchell - construction management.