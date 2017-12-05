Northwest City Scoop: Construction Starts in Seattle

City Grill

Aaron Wiehe

VP and District Manager

PCL Construction Services Inc.

All sectors of the Seattle market are extremely busy with several more years of continued activity, Wiehe says. “This cycle is different than what the region has encountered in the past. The Northwest is much more diverse, creating a strong economic base,” he says. Multiple companies have offices in both Seattle and Bellevue, which in turn drives continued development in multifamily, office, retail and transportation. “Our greatest challenge now is finding the skilled workforce to build all of these projects,” Wiehe says.



Firm in Focus

W.G. Clark Construction Co.

408 Aurora Ave. N., Seattle

President: Scott Smith

Founded: 1910

What’s New: The firm recently began work on the McCarty residence hall replacement project on the campus of the University of Washington.