Northwest City Scoop: Construction Starts in Seattle
City Grill
Aaron Wiehe
VP and District Manager
PCL Construction Services Inc.
All sectors of the Seattle market are extremely busy with several more years of continued activity, Wiehe says. “This cycle is different than what the region has encountered in the past. The Northwest is much more diverse, creating a strong economic base,” he says. Multiple companies have offices in both Seattle and Bellevue, which in turn drives continued development in multifamily, office, retail and transportation. “Our greatest challenge now is finding the skilled workforce to build all of these projects,” Wiehe says.
Firm in Focus
W.G. Clark Construction Co.
408 Aurora Ave. N., Seattle
President: Scott Smith
Founded: 1910
What’s New: The firm recently began work on the McCarty residence hall replacement project on the campus of the University of Washington.