AGC Colorado Presents 2017 ACE Awards

Nearly 780 contractors and industry leaders attended the Associated General Contractors of Colorado Industry Gala & ACE Awards at the Hyatt Regency Colorado Convention Center on Nov. 17.

Eighty-five project entries were submitted by AGC member companies. Winners were recognized with three award levels: ACE (first place), Silver and Bronze.

The following specialty contracting firms received ACE awards for their projects, delineated by category:

Meeting the Challenge of a Difficult Job, Specialty Contractor — Colorado Cleanup Corp. for the Monarch Casino Garage Implosion

Best Building Project, Under $2 Million, Specialty Contractor — Weifield Group Contracting for the Westminster Pump Stations Improvements

Best Building Project, $2 Million - $6 Million, Specialty Contractor — Kenny Electric for the Swedish Medical Center Neuro

Best Building Project, $6 Million - $10 Million, Specialty Contractor — Sturgeon Electric Co. for the Denver Health Hospital Support Services Building

Best Building Project, Over $10 Million, Specialty Contractor — RK for Aggie Village

The following general contractors received ACE awards for their projects, delineated by category:

Contribution to the Community — Nunn Construction Inc. for the Springs Rescue Mission

Meeting the Challenge of a Difficult Job, General Contractor, GE Johnson Construction Co. for the Vail Health – West Wing Expansion/Renovation

Best Building Project, Under $10 Million, General Contractor — Swinerton Builders for the DEN Escalator Replacement Project

Best Building Project, $10 Million - $40 Million, General Contractor — Adolfson & Peterson Construction for the Block 32 Utilities Administration Building

Best Building Project, $40 Million - $70 Million, General Contractor — Haselden Construction for the University of Wyoming High Bay Research Facility

Best Building Project, Over $70 Million, General Contractor Haselden Construction for the UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital

Project of the Year Award — Haselden Construction for UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital

AGC also presented awards for the Jack Mincher People’s Choice selections and the Construction Education Challenge Award. Dynaelectric Colorado was presented the People’s Choice Award for Specialty Contractors for the Adams County Human Services Center.

Hyder Construction took home the People’s Choice award for the Pioneer Crossing Restaurant on Peak 7.

Representatives from Colorado State University were awarded the Construction Education Challenge award for the Recruitment and Diversity Initiative project.