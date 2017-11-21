California Pulse: Construction bids for the week of November 27

Bidding

11/30

The City of San Rafael seeks bids for design-bid-build services on the San Rafael Public Safety Center. The $33-million to $35-million project is a 65,647-sq-ft Public Safety Center for fire, police and emergency services to replace the existing downtown fire station. The project includes a subterranean garage and public plaza. City of San Rafael, Redevelopment Agency, Project Manager, 1313 5th Ave., San Rafael, 94901. DR#16-00483369.

12/07

Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest requests bids for design-build services on Facility Q-892 and Facility Q-964. The $25-million to $100-million projects will be two 96,000-sq-ft facilities to support SEAL Teams One and Three. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest, Coastal IPT, 2730 McKean St., Bldg 291, San Diego, 92136. DR#17-00832786.

The City of Morro Bay seeks bids for design-build services on an $89-million water reclamation facility. The project will include a lift station, a wastewater main, equalization storage, injection wells and a discharge pipeline. City of Morro Bay, WRF Program Manager, 595 Harbor St., Morro Bay, 93442. DR#15-00546036.

12/11

University of California, Los Angeles requests bids for demolition and construction services on the Le Conte Apartments renovation. The $160-million project will demolish an office and classroom building and build a new 302,000-sq-ft housing development. University of California, Los Angeles, Contracts Administration, 1060 Veteran Ave., Ste 125, Los Angeles, 90024. DR#17-00758847.



