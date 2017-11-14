CDOT’s Shailen Bhatt to Join ITS America as President

The Intelligent Transportation Society of America has named Shailen Bhatt as its new president and chief executive officer. ITS is an association dedicated to the development and deployment of intelligent transportation technologies.

Bhatt served most recently as the executive director of Colorado Dept. of Transportation.

“Shailen Bhatt is uniquely positioned to drive the mission of ITS America forward as intelligent transportation and connected and autonomous vehicles are poised to dramatically alter the transportation landscape by increasing safety, equity, sustainability and economic opportunity in states and cities across the nation,” said ITS America Board Chairman Chris Murray, CEO of Kapsch TraffiCom North America, in a statement.

Bhatt joins ITS America with an extensive background in intelligent transportation. At CDOT, he focused on deploying transportation technology, including creating the RoadX program. He is credited with helping to launch other ITS efforts in Colorado such as:

Leading Colorado’s selection as one of 10 global finalists to build Hyperloop, a new rapid-speed travel system;

Partnering with OTTO/Uber Trucking to complete the world’s first commercial delivery by a self-driving truck;

Deploying the world’s first autonomous impact-protection vehicle to protect highway work zones from crashes by distracted drivers;

Partnering with Panasonic to build the world’s first commercial grade, licensable, connected vehicle ecosystem.

Bhatt also has worked as cabinet secretary of the Delaware DOT and as an associate administrator of the Federal Highway Administration.

He served on the board of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, as chair of the National Operations Center of Excellence and chair of the Vehicle to Infrastructure Deployment Coalition.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Western Kentucky University.

“Technology is transforming transportation at a breathtaking pace. Our vision for ITS America is to be the foremost thought-leading organization for the 21st Century around intelligent transportation,” Bhatt said.