Denver’s Bennett Wagner Grody Architects Joins CannonDesign 

Multinational design firm CannonDesign has acquired Denver-based Bennett Wagner Grody Architects. The merger establishes CannonDesign’s first office in Colorado and better positions the firm to serve its clients throughout the Mountain States region.

Founded in 1989 and now in its 28th year of practice, Bennett Wagner Grody Architects (BWG) is known for designing spaces that address environmental, social and economic challenges. Its strengths include educational and institutional projects. Recent work includes Colorado State University’s Behavioral Sciences Building, Colorado Mesa University’s Engineering Building and numerous projects with Kaiser Permanente.

“This new partnership energizes our firm, with BWG’s solid reputation in higher education, pre-K-12 and health care markets, strengthened by their focus on student housing, libraries, interior design and civic work,” said CannonDesign CEO Brad Lukanic.

“We found a like-minded firm to align our strategic goals with, advancing our design impact across the architectural industry,” he added.

Going forward, BWG will conduct business as Bennett Wagner Grody Architects | CannonDesign until a future transition to the CannonDesign name. The firm will continue providing architecture and interior design, while offering new services such as building engineering, technology consulting, workplace strategy and facility optimization.

CannonDesign’s portfolio in Colorado complements BWG’s work in the state, including renovation and expansion of the University of Colorado at Boulder’s Student Recreation Center, expansion of the University of Colorado Hospital’s Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion and the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Holaday Athletic Center, among others.

Last month, CannonDesign also announced its intent to merge with Houston-based FKP. Once that merger is complete, CannonDesign will have nearly 1,000 employees located in 19 offices throughout North America and abroad.