Southeast Pulse: Construction bids for the week of November 6, 2017

Planning

Florida

Walt Disney Parks & Resorts U.S. is planning to build the Disney Coronado Springs resort hotel in Kissimmee. The 15-story, 400,000-sq-ft building will contain 500 rooms. It is being designed by Walt Disney Imagineering and will be located at 1000 Buena Vista Drive. Construction build-out is anticipated in 2019. The project is valued at $100 million. Walt Disney Parks & Resorts U.S., Attn: Jacquee Polak, P.O. Box 10321, Lake Buena Vista, 32830. DR#17-00568564.

Georgia

Dockery Group LLC is planning to construct Founders Movie Studios in Tyrone. The first phase involves erecting two 250,000-sq-ft buildings for sound stages and 45,000 sq ft of office space. Valued at between $25 million and $50 million, the complex is being designed by Foley Design Associates Architects Inc. Dockery Group LLC, Attn: Nathan Dockery, 501 N. Highway 74, Peachtree City, 30269. DR#17-00732112.

Tennessee

JTEKT Automotive is planning to expand its automotive components plant in Vonore. The project is valued at $218.5 million. JTEKT Automotive, Attn: Mike Davidson, COO, 55 Excellence Way, Vonore, 37885. DR#16-0430482.

Tennessee

TPA Group is planning to develop Germantown Union, a mixed-use project in Nashville. The project will include two office buildings, parking garages, a boutique hotel and restaurant. It is being designed by Hastings Architecture Associates. The project is valued at between $25 million and $50 million. TPA Group, Attn: J. Brad Smith, Managing Principal, 3350 Riverwood Parkway, Atlanta, 30339. DR#17-00523881.

