Structural Issues Shrink Plans for Elevated D.C. Park

Plans to created an elevated public park atop piers that once supported Washington, D.C.’s 11th Street bridges have been slimmed down following an extensive structural study. The Town Hall Education Arts Recreation Campus, which is spearheading the project, notes that, while the 53-year-old piers and foundations remain capable of being safely repurposed, they lack sufficient capacity to support the original design concept. The revised design, crafted by architect OMA and landscape architect OLIN, has reduced the park’s footprint by approximately 12%, to 130,000 sq ft, with a maximum width of 23 ft. A planned performance amphitheater likewise has been shrunk and reoriented, while an adjacent environmental education center was relocated out of the floodplain.