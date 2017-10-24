Southwest Pulse: Construction bids for the week of October 30

Bidding

Arizona

Grand Canyon Resort Corp. is accepting bids for the development of a Grand Canyon West Welcome Center in Mohave County. Bids are due by Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. Plans call for a single-story, 13,250-sq-ft pre-engineered metal building surrounded by parking for 654 cars and 131 buses. Development will also include access roads, traffic control, signage, walkways, landscaping, shade structures and water and sewer lines. Firms already aligned with the project include: Dekker/Perich/Sabatini, architect; Armstrong Consultants Inc., civil engineer; Kraemer Engineering Inc., electrical and mechanical engineering; and EPS Group, landscape architect. Grand Canyon Resort Corp., Rory Majenty, 16500 E. Route 66, Peach Springs, 86434. DR#17-00796192.



Planning

New Mexico

The University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque has issued a request for design proposals for a 120-bed, 372,000-sq-ft facility on UNM-owned land northeast of the intersection of Lomas and University boulevards. Budget expectations on this first phase of a potentially larger development plan are about $250 million, with expected completion in 2021. Proposals will be accepted until Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. UNM Hospital, Adrienne Sanchez, 2211 Lomas Blvd. N.E., Albuquerque, 87106-2719. DR#17-00738390.

Nevada

Kellogg & Woywod Inc. is planning an approximately $10-million to $12-million hotel development in Ely. The project is in predesign and has no schedule. Kellogg & Woywod Inc., 501 Aultman St., Ely, 89301. DR#17-00806740.

