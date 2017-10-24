Southwest People: Construction business updates for October 2017

Nicole Darling has joined Ryan A+E Inc. as a senior architect in its Phoenix office, where she will work on senior living, multifamily, industrial and office projects. Darling will be responsible for managing ongoing design projects and providing intermediary coordination with the design, development and construction teams as well as organizing, executing and coordinating design and documentation. She earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Florida and a master’s degree in architecture from Texas A&M University.



SR Construction has hired Bob Cunningham as vice president of business development and marketing in its Las Vegas office. Cunningham has more than 18 years of experience managing sales and 33 years of experience in business development. He served previously as business development manager and national sales manager for Robinson Construction and Helitech Civil Construction. He has spent much of his career in commercial and industrial processing construction while gaining experience in general contracting.



The Phoenix-based Walsh Group has promoted Roy Epps to senior vice president of water and wastewater. Beyond overseeing the firm’s water division, Epps will also provide leadership across all projects by consulting with owners, monitoring project progress and supervising and reviewing operations. He has more than three decades of experience in water and wastewater construction. Some of his notable projects include renovations and expansions at Terminal Island Water Reclamation Plant in Los Angeles, Scottsdale CAP Water Treatment Plant in Scottsdale, Ariz., and F.E. Weymouth Water Treatment Plant in LaVerne, Calif.



Mike Tylman has been named West regional practice lead for land development for Michael Baker International and will be based in the firm’s Santa Ana, Calif., office. The firm’s West region includes Arizona, California and Nevada. Tylman will focus on cultivating client relationships, driving growth in land development and related business opportunities and institutionalizing best practices among the more than 300 employees working in land development in 12 offices throughout the region. Prior to his new role, Tylman served as office executive for Michael Baker’s San Diego and Temecula offices and most recently as office executive for Santa Ana, Long Beach, Los Angeles and Camarillo.



Mark Murray will head up TRC’s electric licensing and planning practice in New Mexico. With more than 30 years of experience in the electric utility industry, Murray has directed and managed transmission, engineering and land departments for power suppliers and rural electric cooperatives in nine states. His overall experience includes extensive work with Native American tribes. From 2011 to 2013 Murray served on the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s Desert Advisory Council.



Paul Dudzinski has been promoted to vice president-project executive in the Nevada business unit of McCarthy Building Cos. A 17-year employee of the firm, Dudzinski is responsible for McCarthy’s company-wide initiatives and will oversee onsite operations of the joint venture construction of the $1.2-billion Las Vegas Raiders Stadium with Mortenson Construction. He is a LEED accredited professional and also holds a Health Care Construction Certificate from the American Society for Healthcare Engineering. He earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and serves on the labor relations committee for the Nevada Contractors Association.