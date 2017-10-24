Manufacturing Merit: HomeGoods Distribution Center

HomeGoods Distribution Center

Tucson

Award of Merit

Owner/Developer: TJX Cos.

Lead Design Firm: Ware Malcomb

General Contractor: Layton Construction

Civil Engineer: Beck Consulting Engineers

Structural Engineer: TLCP Structural Inc.

MEP Engineer: Peterson Associate Consulting Engineers

Subcontractors: Hardrock Concrete Placement Co.; Bell Steel Inc.; Maximum Fire Protection LLC; 4Front Engineered Solutions Inc.; The GRAZAK Corp.; Gryphon Roofing & Remodeling; Olympic West Fire Protection; A&G Insulation Inc.

Located in Tucson, the Home Goods center sits on 109 acres and features a 900,000-sq-ft, concrete tilt-up distribution structure in a “three-buildings-in-one” layout.

The center also has 32,000 sq ft of office space. The building’s western portion has three shipping wings and 216 truck-dock positions for outbound furniture. To handle inventory, the building’s high bay contains narrow-aisle racking with a super-flat floor.

None of the center’s dock doors face west, reducing exposure to Arizona’s intense sun. Layton Construction provided more than $1 million in value engineering during the project’s bidding stage and tightened the construction schedule, most notably by engaging several specialty contractors for each trade.

The building, designed for LEED certification, features a strengthened roof to support future installation of solar panels.



