Mountain States People: Construction business updates for 10/23

Chris Bantner has joined GH Phipps as the firm’s new chief operating officer. He comes to Phipps after a long career with Kiewit Corp. and more than 25 years of construction leadership development and executive-level construction experience.

In addition, Erik Petersen has joined GH Phipps as director of project and client development. He brings 30 years of design and construction leadership on client-based business development and project delivery models.



Spectrum Engineers has hired Vellachi Ganesan as a lighting designer. Ganesan is also a light artist and design educator whose eight years of experience includes design work for Arup.



Associate principals Brad Sperry and Wayne Freeman have been named the newest members of CTA Architects Engineers’ principal ownership team. Sperry, a licensed architect and project manager, is co-leader of the commercial design studio and manager of CTA’s office in Billings, Mont. Freeman, a landscape architect, serves as principal-in-charge of CTA’s SITE group.



Clayton Schneider has been promoted to construction manager for PCL Construction Services Inc. in Denver. He transfers from PCL’s office in Minneapolis. Schneider joins the Monarch Hotel and Casino Expansion project in Black Hawk, a $220-million, 23-story hotel tower.



Bryan Construction has hired Scott Boal as executive manager of its Denver group and Erik Berlin as business development manager in Fort Collins.



Rowland+Broughton Architecture / Urban Design / Interior Design has added Jola Pieslak as a project architect and Zachary Carson as a design architect.



Greg Zamensky and Chris Mueller have been added to Black & Veatch’s water supply, dam-related storage and transmission-systems service team along the Front Range. The company also hired geotechnical engineer Mark Thompson, who specializes in planning and program management, geotechnical seismic-performance engineering, dam construction and dam safety programs.



Denver design firm BurkettEUA has hired Ryan Wallace as a senior project manager. Wallace joins the firm after 13 years at Denver’s Humphries Poli Architects, where he was a partner, principal and project architect.



BCER has named David Hughes as its president and CEO. He replaces outgoing president and CEO Steve Rondinelli, who announced his retirement, effective Jan. 1, 2018.

Also, Sandra Scanlon, founder of SSG MEP, which was acquired by BCER in August, has been named head of the company’s electrical engineering team. Jason Miller will head BCER’s life-safety division when Rondinelli retires.



Marc Paolicelli, a long-time employee and officer at Denver’s RK, was recently promoted to chief customer officer. He is responsible for creating a customer-centric approach and implementing it across the entire organization.