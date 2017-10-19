Colorado Green Project Award of Merit: Colorado Health Foundation Headquarters

The Colorado Health Foundation Headquarters

Denver

Award of Merit

Owner: The Colorado Health Foundation

Lead Design Firm: Davis Partnership

General Contractor: Saunders Construction

Civil Engineer: Jansen Strawn Consulting Engineers

Structural Engineer: KL&A

MEP Engineer: CCRD Partners

The new headquarters of The Colorado Health Foundation is environmentally conscious from the ground up. Two of its terraces feature mature trees. The building’s living wall is the tallest of any in Colorado, holding hundreds of plants. Instead of forced air, the cooling system uses energy-efficient, variable refrigerant flow. And people can open windows for fresh air. The project is seeking LEED Gold certification.

The 32,500-sq-ft building was designed to be sustainable, progressive and health conscious for employees and visitors alike. Located near an array of transportation options, it also features a room equipped with bike racks. The café offers healthy food and snacks. An onsite gym encourages people to stay active even while on the job. The contractor even got into the spirit by issuing pedometers to its staff, who logged 35 million steps during the project.



