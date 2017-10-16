MidAtlantic City Scoop: Construction Starts in Wilmington

City Grill

Joe Corrado Jr.

President

Delaware Contractors Association

Corrado says Wilmington, long known as the capital of U.S. credit-card banking, has in the last decade become an emerging technology, cultural and entrepreneurial center. He says a new transit center, airport expansion and being named a “best small city to move to” by Thrillist are signs that Wilmington is attractive to prospective businesses and residents, including young professionals.

Corrado says the city’s real estate and commercial development prospects are promising. “Wilmington leverages its size, accessibility to MidAtlantic metro areas, responsive government and momentum from the redevelopment of the Riverfront,” he says. In addition, the city has invested in the revitalization of cultural landmarks, such as the Queen Theater, and has used new co-working spaces, such as The Mill, Corrado says.

Fortune 100 companies and start-ups find Wilmington’s politics and support for economic development to be an advantage over several other MidAtlantic states, says Corrado. “Given the city’s commitment to economic growth and the construction industry’s readiness to accommodate the resulting development needs,” he says, “there is no better time to call Wilmington home.”



Firm in Focus

EDiS Co.

110 S. Poplar St., Wilmington, Del.

CEO: Brian DiSabatino

Employees: 76

Founded: 1908

What’s New: The fifth-generation, family-owned firm EDiS Co., which will celebrate its 110th anniversary in 2018, recently completed the Route 9 Library & Innovation Center in Wilmington. The firm says the 40,000-sq-ft facility will serve as an economic catalyst for an underdeveloped corridor by jump-starting new businesses. Besides providing library services, the facility will offer programs for job readiness, résumé writing and computer training. EDiS constructed the building and trained the library’s facility team to maximize the building’s MEP efficiencies. EDiS—which provides construction management, general construction, design-build, pre-engineered solutions and BIM services—also recently broke ground on projects for Wilmington University, Appoquinimink School District and Bank of America’s Greenville Center.