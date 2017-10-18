Excellence in Safety, Award of Merit: Harmony Hill Luxury Apartments

Harmony Hill Luxury Apartments

Rowlett, Texas

Award of Merit

Owner: HC Harmony Hill LLC (Huffines Communities)

Lead Design Firm: JHP Architecture

General Contractor: Jordan Foster Construction

Civil Engineer/Land Planner: Graham Associates Inc.

Structural Engineer: Henkel Engineering Inc.

MEP Engineer: PHA Consulting Engineers Inc.

Interior Design: Moore Design Group

Landscape Architect: Mesa Design Group

Harmony Hill is an upscale, seven-building apartment community located in the suburban Dallas community of Rowlett, near the shores of Lake Ray Hubbard. The project team worked 256,500 man-hours with no lost-time or OSHA recordable incidents. A system of approvals ensured that every employee on site attended a site-specific safety orientation. Every subcontractor was required to submit a site-specific safety plan, activity hazard analysis and hazard communications plan. The trades that were exposed to fall hazards also had to submit a site-specific fall protection plan.



