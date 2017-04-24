Southwest People: Construction business updates for May 2017

Douglas Syndor has reactivated his Scottsdale, Ariz.-based architectural firm douglas syndor architect + associates inc. after having recently left Gensler of Phoenix, where he was a senior architect and client relationship leader. As principal and owner, he will oversee client-centric services and business metrics and lead project design teams and strategic business development. Sydnor has completed 225 projects during his more than 35-year career exclusively in Arizona. He has received 60-plus awards from groups such as the American Institute of Architects, Valley Forward Association and the Arizona Masonry Guild.



Bridgers & Paxton Consulting Engineers has appointed Eric D. Conklin as vice president. Conklin joined the company’s Albuquerque office in 2006. His experience is primarily with B&P’s commercial design group and includes education, health care, manufacturing, community and local government projects. Conklin graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2002 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and became a professional engineer in New Mexico in 2010. He followed that with a master’s in mechanical engineering from UNM.



Eric Hedlund, senior vice president and Texas district manager for Sundt Construction, was recently named to the Arizona State University’s School of Sustainable Engineering and Built Environment Hall of Fame. Hedlund’s selection was based on his reputation in the construction industry, leadership, philanthropic efforts and support of the Del E. Webb School of Construction. He oversees Sundt’s offices in Fort Worth and San Antonio. Hedlund, who has been with Sundt for three decades, earned his civil engineering degree from the University of Arizona.



McCarthy Building Cos. has promoted Nayan Bhakta to engineering and procurement director for the Southwest division’s renewable energy team. Bhakta—who has nearly a decade of experience working on utility-scale solar projects—works closely with the preconstruction and estimating team while overseeing design and procurement activities, energy production evaluations and installations. Bhakta joined McCarthy in 2015. His background includes managing cost estimates and budgets and front-end design of photovoltaic power plants. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Arizona.



The Arizona Builders Alliance has appointed Ken Kortman, president and CEO of Kortman Electric, as the organization’s 2017 president. Kortman will facilitate discussions with the ABA board of directors and, with their direction and support, ensure consensus on industry issues and challenges. “My goals are to promote the association as a leader in the construction industry and as a voice of growth to the business community,” Kortman said.



George Forristall has been promoted to development executive at Mortenson and will oversee its real estate development services in Phoenix. Forristall is a 20-year Mortenson veteran who previously worked as a principal for the firm’s construction business. His experience includes multiple projects in the Western U.S., Hawaii and Tokyo. Forristall earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Denver. He is involved with numerous organizations, including the Greater Phoenix Economic Council.

On the Move

Tom Richardson has joined McCarthy Building Cos. as a senior project manager. Previously, he was a project executive at Hammes Co.