Mountain States On the Scene for Spring 2017

More than 220 guests attended the Society for Marketing Professional Services Colorado Chapter’s annual Marketing Excellence Awards on March 23 at the Denver Art Museum.

Attending the SMPS awards (from left) were Dena Wyatt, principal, Marketing Evolutions; 2017 Leonardo Award winner Marcy Loughran, president, The Loughran Group; and Stacy Stout, president, Brandiac Strategies. Other winners and categories included: Best Brochure, ICON Venue Group; Corporate Identity, Nunn Construction; Direct Mail Campaign, BG Buildingworks Inc.; Holiday Piece, BG Buildingworks Inc.; Internal Communications, RK; Newsletter-Internal, Mortenson Construction; Promotional Campaign, Bocks & Associates Marketing; Recruitment and Retention, Hensel Phelps; Shoe-String Budget, AE Design; Special Event, Kiewit Infrastructure Co.; Trade Show Marketing, CH2M; Video, Arcadis; Website, TOKY; and Best in Show, Hensel Phelps. Individual awards went to: Marketer of the Year, Nicole Fatchaline, Beck Group; Business Developer of the Year, Jay Sabatini, Design Workshop; Member of the Year, Sarah Murrow, US Engineering; and the Leonardo Award, Marcy Loughran, The Loughran Group LLC.



A chronic worker shortage continues to plague contractors as industry employment reaches its highest level since the economic downturn. The Construction Careers Now (CCN) program hosts career fairs and programs to help alleviate the labor shortage in Colorado.

CCN is a pre-apprenticeship program made possible under the WORK Act Grant, awarded to a group of associations comprised of AGC of Colorado, the Colorado Contractors Association and the Hispanic Contractors of Colorado. The associations partnered with Emily Griffith Technical College to offer a series of four-week training programs in construction at no cost to participants and with no experience required.

CCN reports that 62% of graduates from the first three programs have landed construction jobs or are pursuing apprenticeship programs.

