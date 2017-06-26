ENR Mountain States Announces Preliminary Results for 2017 Top Contractors Lists

ENR Mountain States is busy finalizing the rankings for our annual top general contractors of 2017. These lists are based on 2016 revenues for work on projects located in the Mountain States region (Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and North and South Dakota), as reported to us by the firms themselves.

Early results show that 2016 revenues for the region’s contractors were up in most areas, and especially for firms located in Salt Lake City and Denver who have strong commercial and institutional portfolios of work underway.

The following are the current contenders for the top 20 positions in this year’s GC rankings in Colorado and Wyoming and the Dakotas, presented in alphabetical (not ranked) order. Note that these could change as our research progresses toward publication of the ranked lists in our August issue.

They are: Adolfson & Peterson Construction, Balfour Beatty, Big-D Construction, Bryan Construction, FCI Constructors, GE Johnson, GH Phipps Construction, Haselden Construction, Hensel Phelps Construction, Interstate Highway Construction Inc., JE Dunn Construction, Kiewit, Kraemer North America LLC, Milender White Construction, Mortenson Construction, PCL Construction Services, Saunders Construction, Shaw Construction, Swinerton Builders, The Weitz Co.

The top 15 (non-ranked, alpha-order only) firms in the Intermountain area (Utah, Idaho and Montana) for 2014 include: Ames Construction, Big-D Construction, Engineered Structures Inc., Garney Holding Co., Granite Construction, Hogan & Associates Construction, Jacobsen Construction, Kiewit, Layton Construction, McAlvain Group of Cos. Inc., Okland Construction, Stacey Enterprises Inc., Staker Parson Cos., Steed Construction, Wadman Corp.

Remember, these firms are not presented here in ranked order. These contractors are the most likely of those in the region who submitted revenue totals to make our final cut, but this list is not yet final. After further research, we will announce our contractors of the year for the region, so stay tuned.