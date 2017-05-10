An Early Look at ENR Mountain States’ 2017 Top Design Firms

ENR Mountain States is nearly complete with research for our annual top design firms lists. The lists are based on 2016 revenues for work done within the Mountain States region (Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and the Dakotas), as reported to us by the firms themselves.

Even though we are still in the process of compiling the final lists, we wanted to share the early results with our readers to give you a taste of what’s to come in the June issue of the magazine.

The good news is that design revenues appear to be up around the region, with more work coming into the pipeline and more firms reporting that they are busier than this time last year. There is increased activity for education, transportation, multifamily and commercial projects. Design firms say they have seen no significant decline in financing and a healthy balance of private- and public-sector work.

Here’s a sneak peek at this year’s top design firms.

The 25 top design firms (engineers and architects together) in Colorado, Wyoming and the Dakotas, based on 2016 revenues are (in random, not ranked order): Stantec, Martin/Martin Inc., Terracon Consultants Inc., Davis Partnership Architects, CTL | Thompson Inc., Stanley Consultants, RNL Design, SEH Inc., Kleinfelder, Farnsworth Group Inc., Felsburg Holt & Ullevig, AECOM, Merrick & Co., Burns & McDonnell, WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff, OZ Architecture, Carollo Engineers Inc., Gensler, Wilson & Co. Inc. Engineers & Architects, HDR, Atkins North America, Hord Coplan Macht, Dewberry, DOWL, LT Environmental Inc.

In the Intermountain area (Utah, Idaho and Montana), the 25 design firms reporting the highest revenues for 2016 are (again, in random order only): Arcadis North America, WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff, Architectural Nexus, Terracon Consultants Inc., GSBS Architects, CRSA, Stanley Consultants, Spectrum Engineers, Stantec, Parametrix Inc., Electrical Consultants Inc., Horrocks Engineers, Morrison-Maierle Inc., AECOM, CTA Architects Engineers, DOWL, Michael Baker International, FFKR Architects, HDR, Van Boerum & Frank Associates, Method Studio, HKS Architects Inc., Reaveley Engineers + Associates, SWCA Environmental Consultants, Woodard & Curran.

These designers are the most likely ones to make our final top 25 cut on both lists, but note that neither list is final. The complete, ranked lists will appear in the June issue of ENR Mountain States magazine.

Our top designers issue also will include more specialized lists of the top firms in the region ranked by the amount of sector-specific work they did in the region last year.