ENR Southwest Best Project Winners 2017

ENR Southwest is pleased to announce the winners of its 2017 Best Projects competition, which is open to projects in Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico.



A panel of eight judges represented the varied demographic imprints in the industry — from project manager to vice presidents and senior architects. The judges also selected a number of merit winners.



Accompanying these awards will be a safety award and one project will win top honors as the Best Overall. The safety winner will be announced soon, so stay tuned. The Project of the Year will be revealed in November.



All of the winning projects will be covered in more detail in the November issue of ENR Southwest, and the winners will be honored at an event in Phoenix on Nov. 8. Registration is available here. Early-bird pricing ends Nov. 2.

Airport/Transit

Best Project — McCarran International Airport International Gates Expansion

Submitted by: Gensler

General Contractor: Martin Harris Construction

Owner/Developer: Clark County Department of Aviation

Lead Design Firm: Gensler

Award of Merit — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Terminal 3 Modernization Phase I

Submitted by: Austin Commercial

General Contractor: Hunt Austin, a Joint Venture

Owner/Developer: City of Phoenix - Aviation

Design Firms: SmithGroupJJR, Corgan, DWL Architects

Cultural/Worship

Best Project —The Bob & Renee Parsons Leadership Center for Girls and Women at Camp Submitted by: The Weitz Co.

General Contractor: The Weitz Co.

Owner/Developer: Girl Scouts Arizona Cactus-Pine Council, Inc.

Design Firm: Marlene Imirzian & Associates Architects

Energy/Industrial

Best Project — Newmont Long Canyon Mine

Submitted by: Big-D Construction

General Contractor: Big-D Construction

Owner/Developer: Newmont Mining Corporation

Design Firm: GSBS Architects

Award of Merit — APS Red Rock 58MWdc Solar Facility

Submitted by: McCarthy Building Cos., Inc.

General Contractor: McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.

Owner/Developer: Arizona Public Service Co.

Design Firm: Taylor RyMar Corp.

Government/Public Building

Best Project — Patina Wellness Center

Submitted by: Chasse Building Team

General Contractor: Chasse Building Team

Owner/Developer: Native American Connections

Design Firm: Perlman Architects of Arizona, Inc.

Award of Merit — Washoe County Medical Examiners Office

Submitted by: Q&D Construction, Inc.

General Contractor: Q&D Construction, Inc.

Owner/Developer: Washoe County Medical Examiners Office

Design Firm: Van Woert Bigotti Architects



Health Care

Best Project — Yuma Regional Medical Center Emergency Department Expansion

Submitted by: McCarthy Building Cos., Inc.

General Contractor: McCarthy Building Cos., Inc.

Owner/Developer: Yuma Regional Medical Center

Design Firm: Archsol, LLC

Award of Merit — UHS Spring Valley Hospital Expansion

Submitted by: Brasfield & Gorrie

General Contractor: Brasfield & Gorrie

Owner/Developer: Universal Health Services, Inc.

Design Firm: HGA Architects

Higher Education/Research

Best Project — Biomedical Sciences Partnership Building

Submitted by: DPR Construction

General Contractor: DPR Construction | Sundt Construction, Inc. Joint Venture

Owner/Developer: The University of Arizona

Design Firms: CO Architects with Ayers Saint Gross

Award of Merit — Midwestern University College of Veterinary Medicine Equine and Bovine Center

Submitted by: DWL Architects + Planners, Inc.

General Contractor: Chanen Construction Company, Inc.

Owner/Developer: Midwestern University

Design Firm: DWL Architects + Planners, Inc.



Highway/Bridge

Best Project — BNSF Fort Sumner Double Track and Pecos River Bridge

Submitted by: SEMA Construction, Inc.

General Contractor: SEMA Construction, Inc.

Owner/Developer: BNSF Railway

Design firm: Wilson & Co.



K-12 Education

Award of Merit — Bernalillo High School Renovation and Replacement

Submitted by: Dekker/Perich/Sabatini

General Contractor: HB Construction

Owner/Developer: Bernalillo Public Schools

Design Firm: Dekker/Perich/Sabatini



Landscape/Urban Development

Award of Merit — Country Club Plaza

Submitted by: Mullen Heller Architecture P.C.

General Contractor: Insight Construction

Owner/Developer: Rembe Design + Development

Design Firm: Mullen Heller Architecture, P.C.



Manufacturing

Award of Merit — HomeGoods Distribution Center

Submitted by: Layton Construction

General Contractor: Layton Construction

Owner/Developer: TJX Companies, Inc.

Design Firm: Ware Malcomb



Office/Retail/Mixed-Use

Best Project — Grand Canyon University Offices

Submitted by: suoLL

General Contractor: Pono Construction

Owner/Developer: Grand Canyon University

Design Firm: suoLL

Award of Merit — Hubbard Radio Phoenix

Submitted by: RSP Architects

General Contractor: McGough Construction

Owner/Developer: Hubbard Radio Phoenix

Design Firm: RSP Architects



Renovation/Restoration

Best Project — Monte Vista Office Renovation

Submitted by: HB Construction

General Contractor: HB Construction

Owner/Developer: Harrington Brothers Properties

Design Firm: HB Architects

Award of Merit — Neighborhood Silos Adaptive Reuse Classroom Building

Submitted by: Nelsen Partners

General Contractor: Logos Builders Southwest, LLC

Owner/Developer: Neighborhood Ministries

Design Firm: Nelsen Partners

Residential/Hospitality

Best Project — Lucky Dragon Hotel and Casino

Submitted by: The PENTA Building Group

General Contractor: The PENTA Building Group

Owner/Developer: Lucky Dragon Las Vegas

Design Firm: EV&A Architects, Inc



Small Project

Best Project — Catwalk Trail Reconstruction Design-Build

Submitted by: AUI Inc.

General Contractor: AUI Inc.

Owner/Developer: FHA, Central Federal Lands Division

Design Firm: Bohannan Huston, Inc.

Award of Merit — Barbara Antonsen Memorial Park

Submitted by: Loven Contracting

General Contractor: Loven Contracting

Owner/Developer: City of Sedona

Design Firm: Westlake Reed Leskosky



Specialty Contracting

Award of Merit — Ikea

Submitted by: Helix Electric of Nevada

General Contractor: R & O Construction Co.

Owner/Developer: IKEA Properties, Inc.

Design Firm: Greenberg Farrow

Sports/Entertainment

Best Project — Odysea Aquarium

Submitted by: McCarthy Building Cos., Inc.

General Contractor: McCarthy Building Cos., Inc.

Owner/Developer: Odysea Aquarium, LLC

Design Firm: Deutsch Architecture



Water/Environment

Best Project — Hillside Mine Lower Tailings Pile

Submitted by: AECOM

General Contractor: AECOM

Owner/Developer: Arizona Department of Administration

Design Firm: AECOM

