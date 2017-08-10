ENR Southwest Best Project Winners 2017

ENR Southwest is pleased to announce the winners of its 2017 Best Projects competition, which is open to projects in Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico.
A panel of eight judges represented the varied demographic imprints in the industry — from project manager to vice presidents and senior architects. The judges also selected a number of merit winners.
Congratulations to all of the winners!
Airport/Transit
Best Project — McCarran International Airport International Gates Expansion
Submitted by: Gensler
General Contractor: Martin Harris Construction
Owner/Developer: Clark County Department of Aviation
Lead Design Firm: Gensler
Award of Merit — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Terminal 3 Modernization Phase I
Submitted by: Austin Commercial
General Contractor: Hunt Austin, a Joint Venture
Owner/Developer: City of Phoenix - Aviation
Design Firms: SmithGroupJJR, Corgan, DWL Architects
Cultural/Worship
Best Project —The Bob & Renee Parsons Leadership Center for Girls and Women at Camp Submitted by: The Weitz Co.
General Contractor: The Weitz Co.
Owner/Developer: Girl Scouts Arizona Cactus-Pine Council, Inc.
Design Firm: Marlene Imirzian & Associates Architects
Energy/Industrial
Best Project — Newmont Long Canyon Mine
Submitted by: Big-D Construction
General Contractor: Big-D Construction
Owner/Developer: Newmont Mining Corporation
Design Firm: GSBS Architects
Award of Merit — APS Red Rock 58MWdc Solar Facility
Submitted by: McCarthy Building Cos., Inc.
General Contractor: McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.
Owner/Developer: Arizona Public Service Co.
Design Firm: Taylor RyMar Corp.
Government/Public Building
Best Project — Patina Wellness Center
Submitted by: Chasse Building Team
General Contractor: Chasse Building Team
Owner/Developer: Native American Connections
Design Firm: Perlman Architects of Arizona, Inc.
Award of Merit — Washoe County Medical Examiners Office
Submitted by: Q&D Construction, Inc.
General Contractor: Q&D Construction, Inc.
Owner/Developer: Washoe County Medical Examiners Office
Design Firm: Van Woert Bigotti Architects
Health Care
Best Project — Yuma Regional Medical Center Emergency Department Expansion
Submitted by: McCarthy Building Cos., Inc.
General Contractor: McCarthy Building Cos., Inc.
Owner/Developer: Yuma Regional Medical Center
Design Firm: Archsol, LLC
Award of Merit — UHS Spring Valley Hospital Expansion
Submitted by: Brasfield & Gorrie
General Contractor: Brasfield & Gorrie
Owner/Developer: Universal Health Services, Inc.
Design Firm: HGA Architects
Higher Education/Research
Best Project — Biomedical Sciences Partnership Building
Submitted by: DPR Construction
General Contractor: DPR Construction | Sundt Construction, Inc. Joint Venture
Owner/Developer: The University of Arizona
Design Firms: CO Architects with Ayers Saint Gross
Award of Merit — Midwestern University College of Veterinary Medicine Equine and Bovine Center
Submitted by: DWL Architects + Planners, Inc.
General Contractor: Chanen Construction Company, Inc.
Owner/Developer: Midwestern University
Design Firm: DWL Architects + Planners, Inc.
Highway/Bridge
Best Project — BNSF Fort Sumner Double Track and Pecos River Bridge
Submitted by: SEMA Construction, Inc.
General Contractor: SEMA Construction, Inc.
Owner/Developer: BNSF Railway
Design firm: Wilson & Co.
K-12 Education
Award of Merit — Bernalillo High School Renovation and Replacement
Submitted by: Dekker/Perich/Sabatini
General Contractor: HB Construction
Owner/Developer: Bernalillo Public Schools
Design Firm: Dekker/Perich/Sabatini
Landscape/Urban Development
Award of Merit — Country Club Plaza
Submitted by: Mullen Heller Architecture P.C.
General Contractor: Insight Construction
Owner/Developer: Rembe Design + Development
Design Firm: Mullen Heller Architecture, P.C.
Manufacturing
Award of Merit — HomeGoods Distribution Center
Submitted by: Layton Construction
General Contractor: Layton Construction
Owner/Developer: TJX Companies, Inc.
Design Firm: Ware Malcomb
Office/Retail/Mixed-Use
Best Project — Grand Canyon University Offices
Submitted by: suoLL
General Contractor: Pono Construction
Owner/Developer: Grand Canyon University
Design Firm: suoLL
Award of Merit — Hubbard Radio Phoenix
Submitted by: RSP Architects
General Contractor: McGough Construction
Owner/Developer: Hubbard Radio Phoenix
Design Firm: RSP Architects
Renovation/Restoration
Best Project — Monte Vista Office Renovation
Submitted by: HB Construction
General Contractor: HB Construction
Owner/Developer: Harrington Brothers Properties
Design Firm: HB Architects
Award of Merit — Neighborhood Silos Adaptive Reuse Classroom Building
Submitted by: Nelsen Partners
General Contractor: Logos Builders Southwest, LLC
Owner/Developer: Neighborhood Ministries
Design Firm: Nelsen Partners
Residential/Hospitality
Best Project — Lucky Dragon Hotel and Casino
Submitted by: The PENTA Building Group
General Contractor: The PENTA Building Group
Owner/Developer: Lucky Dragon Las Vegas
Design Firm: EV&A Architects, Inc
Small Project
Best Project — Catwalk Trail Reconstruction Design-Build
Submitted by: AUI Inc.
General Contractor: AUI Inc.
Owner/Developer: FHA, Central Federal Lands Division
Design Firm: Bohannan Huston, Inc.
Award of Merit — Barbara Antonsen Memorial Park
Submitted by: Loven Contracting
General Contractor: Loven Contracting
Owner/Developer: City of Sedona
Design Firm: Westlake Reed Leskosky
Specialty Contracting
Award of Merit — Ikea
Submitted by: Helix Electric of Nevada
General Contractor: R & O Construction Co.
Owner/Developer: IKEA Properties, Inc.
Design Firm: Greenberg Farrow
Sports/Entertainment
Best Project — Odysea Aquarium
Submitted by: McCarthy Building Cos., Inc.
General Contractor: McCarthy Building Cos., Inc.
Owner/Developer: Odysea Aquarium, LLC
Design Firm: Deutsch Architecture
Water/Environment
Best Project — Hillside Mine Lower Tailings Pile
Submitted by: AECOM
General Contractor: AECOM
Owner/Developer: Arizona Department of Administration
Design Firm: AECOM