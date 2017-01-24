Solar Plant Begins Generating, Arizona Universities Partner on I-10 study, More Construction at McCarran and new ASCE Standards

McCarthy completes Red Rock Solar Plant for APS

In December, McCarthy Building Cos. completed the construction of the Red Rock Solar Plant, Arizona Public Service’s largest grid scale solar power plant. Red Rock is located on 300-acres near Casa Grande, Ariz. The official dedication was Jan. 11.

The project features 2,286 single-axis trackers that support 182,880 photovoltaic panels and will generate 40 Megawatts of energy, according to a McCarthy press release.

ASU and PayPal have already agreed to purchase renewable energy from APS in an amount equivalent to the energy generated by Red Rock, according to an APS press release.

“The construction of Red Rock is a great example of how we partner with our commercial customers to find innovative and sustainable solutions that can help them realize their green energy goals,” says Daniel Froetscher, APS senior vice president of transmission, distribution and customers in the release.

The partnership will help ASU surpass 50 MWdc of renewable-energy capacity.

“This endeavor also moves us toward ASU's commitment to become climate neutral for all activities except transportation by 2025, and for all activities by 2035,” says Morgan R. Olsen, ASU executive vice president, treasurer and chief financial officer on the university’s website.

Dibble Engineering handled civil design for the project while TaylorRyMar Corporation handled electrical design. Other subcontractors included Trina Solar, NEXTracker, Power Electronics USA, Inc., Blount Contracting, Inc., CG Power Systems USA, Inc., Hatfield Construction LLC., Wilson Electric, American Fence Company of Arizona, Inc., Locus Energy, Terracon Consultants Inc., Wind Turbine & Energy Cables Corp.

Arizona Universities Team Up to Improve I-10 Stretch

Researchers from the University of Arizona, Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University are working together to study the Interstate 10 “freight corridor” that runs through Arizona in an attempt to improve safety and efficiency on the highway, according to a U of A release.

The co-principal investigators for the project include Larry Head, University of Arizona professor of systems and industrial engineering; Michael Kuby, Arizona State University professor of geographical sciences and urban planning; and Edward Smaglik, Northern Arizona University associate professor of civil engineering.

Freight corridor refers to the section of I-10 between Long Beach, Calif. and Houston that facilitates the movement of roughly 50 million tons of freight each year. The university research team will study the portion of the corridor that travels through Arizona. The Arizona Department of Transportation will conduct a separate study on the entire corridor.

The collaborative university study began on July 1, 2016 and will last one year. Thus far, the researchers has made several findings, including that the leading causes of truck driver accidents are fatigue and poor visibility and/or roadway conditions. Researchers also found that lighting, day of the week and road congestion all affect traffic accidents, though speed is the leading cause.

Groundbreaking at Houghton Town Center in Tucson

Ryan Companies recently announced the groundbreaking of T.J. Maxx, Ross and Petco at Houghton Town Center, an over 60-acre shopping development in Tucson, Ariz. The additions will total 56,000 sq ft.

Ryan Companies is the owner, developer and general contractor for Houghton Town Center and partnered with Diamond Ventures on the project.

“We have partnered with Ryan to add these retailers to the development and we believe that it’s a win for all involved,” said Diamond Ventures CFO Bill Kelley. “The city of Tucson was very instrumental in getting this approved expeditiously, so that the development and construction timelines agreed to by Ryan could be met. “

Marnell Properties Breaks Ground on Expansion Project for Marnell Airport Center at McCarran International Airport

Marnell Properties recently broke ground on a two-building expansion at Marnell Airport Center in the Foreign Trade Zone at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. When the expansion is completed in the third quarter of this year, the buildings will add approximately 133,000 sq ft of light office and industrial space to the development.

The buildings will feature 9-ft by 10-ft dock doors, 12-ft by 14-ft grade level doors, 28-ft minimum clear height, 277/480v power, ESFR fire sprinkler system and natural gas connections.

ASCE Standards Update

The American Society of Civil Engineers published an update to Standard 19 on Guidelines for Steel Building Cables. Standard ASCE/SEI 19-16 is titled Structural Application of Steel Cables for Buildings and includes a new appendix with information on small diameter cables and updated nomenclature.



The publication addresses shop drawings, design, cable materials and coatings, shipping and receiving, fabrication, erection, post construction issues and inspections.