Maser Consulting is ENR New York's Design Firm of the Year

Construction continues to grow in New York and New Jersey, and ENR New York will feature the top design firms of the region in the May issue. In addition to the results of the Top Design Survey, the issue will feature the Design Firm of the Year. This year, ENR New York has chosen Maser Consulting.

Maser Consulting was founded in 1984 in Marlboro, N.J. Now based in Red Bank, N.J., they offers a long list of services, including civil engineering, municipal planning, landscape architecture, structural engineering and stormwater management. The firm's portfolio features work in various sectios education, affordable housing, retail, houses of worship, and healthcare, among others. Notable projects include Walt Whitman Bridge Toll Plaza in Camden, N.J., West Front Street Bridge in Monmouth Country, The College of New Jersey campus town development in Ewing Township and Raritan Bay Medical Center Medical Arts Building in Old Bridge Township.

There will be more about Maser Consulting, and other top design firms in the next issue of ENR New York.