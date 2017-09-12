Southeast City Scoop: Construction Starts in Savannah

Southeast

Total Construction Spending Expected to Increase by More Than 6% in 2018

Non-residential activity is forecast to strengthen sharply in 2018 compared with the outlook for 2017.

September 12, 2017
City Grill

Ryan PriceRyan Price
VP, Savannah Division Manager
JE Dunn Construction Group

Savannah’s construction market is “robust and continues to grow,” says Price. The volume of Savannah building permits grew by more than 40% in 2016, and 2017 is on track to exceed that total, he says. “Multiple 1% special purchase local option sales tax receipts are driving city, county and public school building and infrastructure projects,” he adds, noting funding of about $400 million for school construction and renovation projects during the next five years. “We are bullish on continued growth in market conditions.”


Firm in Focus

JE Dunn Construction
24 Drayton St., Savannah, Ga.
SE President: Dan Kaufman
Southeast Employees: 530
Founded: 1924
What’s New: The firm is building a $20-million, 85,000-sq-ft micro-hospital and medical office building for St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospital System in Pooler, a suburb of Savannah.

