Southeast City Scoop: Construction Starts in Savannah

City Grill

Ryan Price

VP, Savannah Division Manager

JE Dunn Construction Group

Savannah’s construction market is “robust and continues to grow,” says Price. The volume of Savannah building permits grew by more than 40% in 2016, and 2017 is on track to exceed that total, he says. “Multiple 1% special purchase local option sales tax receipts are driving city, county and public school building and infrastructure projects,” he adds, noting funding of about $400 million for school construction and renovation projects during the next five years. “We are bullish on continued growth in market conditions.”



Firm in Focus

JE Dunn Construction

24 Drayton St., Savannah, Ga.

SE President: Dan Kaufman

Southeast Employees: 530

Founded: 1924

What’s New: The firm is building a $20-million, 85,000-sq-ft micro-hospital and medical office building for St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospital System in Pooler, a suburb of Savannah.