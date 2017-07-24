New England Pulse: Construction bids for the week of July 31

Planning

Connecticut

Cheshire Public Schools is proposing a $106.4-million middle/senior high school. The project is pending funding and would include a three-story, 185,000-sq-ft building. Town of Cheshire Public Schools, 29 Main St., Cheshire, 06410-2405. DR#17-00666352.

Connecticut

Turning Earth and Covanta Energy Group Inc. are planning a $20-million organics recycling facility in Southington. The project includes multiple buildings for a source-separated organics recycling facility using anaerobic digestion and aerobic composting. Scheduled to begin this year, the project is pending state approvals. Turning Earth, 1150 1st Ave., Ste. 501, King of Prussia, Pa., 19406-1316; Covanta Energy Group Inc., 445 South St., Morristown, N.J., 07960-6454. DR#14-00536009.

Massachusetts

Plans are underway for Cabot, Cabot & Forbes’ $100-million mixed-use project in Woburn. The complex would include five floors of residential housing above a 6,210-sq-ft restaurant and 3,180 sq ft of retail space and a clubhouse. A parking garage is also in the plans. The project is pending city council approvals. Cabot, Cabot & Forbes, 125 Summer St., Boston, 02110-1616. DR#17-00630290.

Massachusetts

CIM Group is considering redeveloping the Motor Mart Parking Garage on Stuart Street in Boston. CIM would construct a building or build a vertical addition to the existing parking structure with 50,000 sq ft of retail. CIM Group, 4700 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, 90010-6129. DR#17-00646380



