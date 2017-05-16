MidwestMidwest Construction ProjectsFeatures

Midwest City Scoop: Construction Starts in Milwaukee

City Scoop Milwaukee

Total Construction Spending in Milwaukee Expected to Decline Nearly 3% This Year

While commercial and manufacturing activity is growing, institutional spending is weakening.

May 16, 2017
KEYWORDS ENR Midwest City Scoop / Milwaukee
Reprints
No Comments

City Grill

William M. BabcockWilliam M. Babcock
Executive Director
AIA Wisconsin

“The Milwaukee market is busy right now as architecture activity is up statewide,” Babcock says. “In the Midwest, numbers for the Architecture Billings Index are up just as they are nationally. Multifamily continues to be a strong market segment in Milwaukee, so much so that some are wondering how long it will last. Municipal projects have surprisingly not seen a big spike. We’re also seeing the normal strength in office renovation and reconstruction activity. There has been a lot of spillover in development from the new Milwaukee Bucks arena in that area.”


Firm in Focus

AIA Wisconsin
321 S Hamilton St., Madison, Wis.
Exec. Director: William Babcock
Members: 1,400
Founded: 1911 (Wisconsin) 1857 (Nationall)
What's New: AIA Wisconsin represents architects in private practice, business, industry, government and education statewide. AIA W is holding its annual Conference on Architecture May 17 and 18.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Engineering News-Record

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Post a comment to this article