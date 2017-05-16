Midwest City Scoop: Construction Starts in Milwaukee

City Grill

William M. Babcock

Executive Director

AIA Wisconsin

“The Milwaukee market is busy right now as architecture activity is up statewide,” Babcock says. “In the Midwest, numbers for the Architecture Billings Index are up just as they are nationally. Multifamily continues to be a strong market segment in Milwaukee, so much so that some are wondering how long it will last. Municipal projects have surprisingly not seen a big spike. We’re also seeing the normal strength in office renovation and reconstruction activity. There has been a lot of spillover in development from the new Milwaukee Bucks arena in that area.”



Firm in Focus

AIA Wisconsin

321 S Hamilton St., Madison, Wis.

Exec. Director: William Babcock

Members: 1,400

Founded: 1911 (Wisconsin) 1857 (Nationall)

What's New: AIA Wisconsin represents architects in private practice, business, industry, government and education statewide. AIA W is holding its annual Conference on Architecture May 17 and 18.