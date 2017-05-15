New York People: Construction business updates for 5/22

Stephen M. Soviero has joined Structure Tone as an executive vice president. He had been with Cushman and Wakefield.



Architect Carrier Johnson + CULTURE has hired Alahe Aldo as director of higher education to lead university and college projects.



Lothrop Associates LLP Architects has promoted Glenn Ferguson and Robert Gabalski to associates. Ferguson is technical director of the firm’s trace pool design, and Gabalski leads project management of municipal and restoration work.



Tom Leghorn has joined London Fischer LLP as head of the law firm’s professional liability defense group. He had been managing partner at law firm Wilson Elser.



LiRo Group has promoted Raymond Ribeiro to vice president. Prior to joining the firm in 2016, he was executive vice president of the New York City Housing Authority.



Brent Capron has joined architect Perkins + Will as interior design director in New York City. He was associate principal, sector leader for workplace interiors and client stream director at Woods Bagot, also in New York City.



Michael Baker International has elevated Michael Conaboy to senior vice president and national water practice lead, based in Hamilton, N.J.

Design firm Kohn Pedersen Fox has hired Jeffrey Shumaker as director of urban planning and design. He formerly led urban design for the New York City Dept. of City Planning,