Southeast Pulse: Construction bids for May 2017

Plans/Bidding

Florida

Foster + Partners is the namesake architect for the $500-million Towers by Foster + Partners project, planned for Miami’s Brickell district. Plans for the proposed two-building, 62-story, nearly 1.2-million-sq-ft complex are complete, say developers. Various project approvals are still pending, and schedules are yet to be determined. The project will include the construction of two interconnecting towers bridged by a pedestrian plaza, along with 660 residential units, retail space and art galleries. Developers include Corigin Real Estate Group, New York; Florida East Coast Realty, Miami; and MG – McCourt Global, New York. Florida East Coast Realty, 100 S. Biscayne Blvd., Ste. 1100, Miami, 33131. DR#04-00683320.



North Carolina

Avangrid Renewables was the preliminary winner of the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s March 16th auction for 122,405 acres off the coast of Kitty Hawk, N.C., for development as an offshore wind energy facility that would provide up to 1.5 gigawatts of energy. Dodge Data & Analytics estimates the project at $2.25 billion. Avangrid Renewables, 1125 NW Couch St., Ste. 700, Portland, Ore., 97209. DR#17-00618260



North Carolina

The North Carolina Dept. of Transportation hopes to start construction in June on its $230-million Interstate 485 Interchange project in Mecklenburg County. The project runs along I-485 from I-77 to U.S. Highway 74. Bids are due to NCDOT by May 16. North Carolina Dept. of Transportation, Design Services Unit, 1020 Birch Ridge Drive, Raleigh, 27610-4328. DR#16-00529315.

Much information for Pulse is derived from Dodge Data & Analytics, the premier project information source in the construction industry. For more information on a project that has a Dodge Report (DR) number or for general information on Dodge products and services, call 1-800-393-6343 or visit the website at www.dodgeleadcenter.com. To see an updated list of projects bidding in the Southeast, visit enr.com/southeast.