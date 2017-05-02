Southeast Construction ProjectsFeaturesSoutheast

Southeast City Scoop: Construction Starts in Birmingham

City Scoop: Birmingham

Birmingham Construction Spending Expected to Increase Almost 3% This Year

An increase in residential and nonresidential activity will more than offset a decline in non-building work.

May 2, 2017
KEYWORDS Alabama Construction / Birmingham Construction / ENR Southeast City Scoop
Reprints
No Comments

City Grill

Jay ReedJay Reed
President
Associated Builders and Contractors of Alabama

Like other Southeast cities, Birmingham is seeing significant construction activity in its urban core. “The revitalization of downtown has taken off,” says Reed, citing the University of Alabama-Birmingham’s expansion as one catalyst. “Developers are getting more comfortable spending.” At the same time, he says, a “dark cloud looms” as ABC members worry that the Trump administration’s proposals related to immigration reform may exacerbate the state’s already tight construction workforce.  


Firm in Focus

Associated Builders and Contractors of Alabama
1830 28th Ave. S, Birmingham, Ala.
President: Jay Reed
Workforce Woes: ABC is touting the newly formed Academy of Craft Training, a partnership with the state of Alabama to recruit high school students into the construction industry.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Engineering News-Record

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Post a comment to this article