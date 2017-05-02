Southeast City Scoop: Construction Starts in Birmingham
Jay Reed
President
Associated Builders and Contractors of Alabama
Like other Southeast cities, Birmingham is seeing significant construction activity in its urban core. “The revitalization of downtown has taken off,” says Reed, citing the University of Alabama-Birmingham’s expansion as one catalyst. “Developers are getting more comfortable spending.” At the same time, he says, a “dark cloud looms” as ABC members worry that the Trump administration’s proposals related to immigration reform may exacerbate the state’s already tight construction workforce.
Workforce Woes: ABC is touting the newly formed Academy of Craft Training, a partnership with the state of Alabama to recruit high school students into the construction industry.