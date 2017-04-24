Southwest City Scoop: Construction Starts in Santa Fe

City Grill

“Our development in Santa Fe is starting to pick up considerably over the last few years, primarily happening on the south side,” Trujillo says. Another plus: Santa Fe’s unemployment rate is down to 5.3%, trending toward pre-recession levels, he says. One major project is the Santa Fe Place Commercial Center, a planned 375-acre facility that will hold 2 million sq ft of office and industrial space when built out over the next 15 years, he says. New homes are also being constructed on the city’s south side, along with a 40-acre hospital.



What's New: The firm recently completed an erosion control project on the Santa Fe River and is now working on several projects in Santa Fe, including a 58-unit apartment complex, Railyard Flats.