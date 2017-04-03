Texas & Louisiana People: Construction business updates for April 2017

Bartlett Cocke General Contractors has announced a series of staff changes.

Jerry Hoog has been promoted to president and CEO. Hoog is a 34-year veteran of the firm and was previously executive vice president. Harry Moeller is retiring as president and Randy Pawelek will transition from chairman and CEO to executive chairman.

Nathan Olson becomes vice president of preconstruction. He was formerly director of preconstruction services. Sergio Sigala has been promoted from assistant superintendent to superintendent. New hires include: Jerry E. Summers and Martin Johnson as superintendents; Clayton W. Zercher as project manager; and three safety managers: Larry Hunnicutt, Christopher Keith and Edward Paul.



Jason Smith has been promoted from operations manager to president at SpawGlass, effective March 5, following the departure of Chuck Calvin, who had been president since 2004. Smith is a 17-year SpawGlass employee. The firm also promoted John Devaney to operations manager. He has spent 29 years at SpawGlass, most recently as a general superintendent and construction manager.

Zweig Group has promoted Chad Clinehens to president and CEO, while Mark Zweig, the firm’s founder, assumes the role of chairman. Also, Jamie Claire Kiser has joined the firm as director of consulting.



Mike Barber has been named president of Cajun Constructors, a subsidiary of Cajun Industries LLC. He was previously senior vice president. Tim Wills has been promoted to senior vice president at Cajun Constructors and will serve as construction manager for all field operations. Dale LeBlanc has been named vice president of the Louisiana civil operations for the company.



RPS Klotz Associates has named William Abbott as president. Abbott has been with the company for more than 20 years, most recently as senior vice president in charge of operations.

In addition, Brent Christian was promoted to senior vice president of operations. He was previously vice president and regions practice manager for the firm’s Austin and San Antonio offices.

David Balmos has been elevated to senior vice president of marketing.



Bernard “Ben” Hewett has been promoted to executive vice president of operations at Austin Industries. He was previously president of Austin Bridge & Road. Richard Mills has been promoted to president of Austin Bridge & Road. He began his career with the firm in 1999 and was previously senior vice president.

Mike Manning was promoted to executive vice president of operations at Austin Bridge & Road, while Joe McLaughlin becomes chief accounting officer at Austin Industries.



Ben Milner was promoted to senior vice president of preconstruction for EMJ Construction in Dallas. He joined EMJ in 2001 as an estimator and most recently served as vice president of estimating. Also, Kevin Gass has joined the firm as vice president of construction.



TranSystems Corp. has named David Maas as senior vice president of its freight rail and intermodal sector. Maas joined TranSystems in 2006.



Douglas Joehl has joined Cadence McShane Construction Co. as vice president of finance. Joehl was previously vice president/group controller at KBR.



Halff Associates Inc. has made several new hires: Daniel “Dano” Lozano joined as vice president; John Mills as director of electrical engineering; Richard Grayum as a senior project manager in land and site development; John J. Ferencak as director of MEP engineering; and James Murphy III as a water supply planner.

Matt Shem with Hill & Wilkinson General Contractors has been promoted to vice president and division manager of special projects. He was previously project manager and group manager in special projects.



HNTB Corp. announced a series of promotions. In the Dallas-Plano office, Tracey Friggle Logan becomes vice president; Ronnie Smith, group director; and Kara Lentz, senior program manager.

In Houston, LeAnne Napolillo, project director, was promoted to vice president.

In the firm’s Austin office, Carlos Lopez, South and Central Texas office leader, was promoted to senior vice president; Richard Ridings, project director, was promoted to senior vice president; and Scott Haywood, central division government relations director, was promoted to associate vice president.

In El Paso, Kelvin Kroeker, group director, was promoted to associate vice president.



National Roofing Partners has added Eric S. Brandenburg as vice president.



Alfred Murillo has joined Michael Baker International as vice president and office executive in San Antonio. Frank Holzmann joined the firm as an associate vice president and transportation services leader for Texas.



Journeyman Group has promoted Ross Hamilton from project manager to vice president for development. He has been with the firm since 2014.



Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam Inc. (LAN) has promoted Kerry L. Gregg, senior associate and director of marketing, to vice president. He joined LAN in 2012.



The McDonnel Group LLC has promoted Stacey Schexnayder to vice president of marketing. She joined the firm in 2011 as marketing director.