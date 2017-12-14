Get access for FREE with your paid ENR magazine subscription!
EnvironmentWater & DamsTexas & Louisiana Construction News

Houston's Water Innovation Hub Hopes to Avoid Harvey-Like Near Disasters

December 14, 2017
Pam Radtke Russell
KEYWORDS disasters / Hurricane Harvey / innovation / resiliency / Wastewater / water
Reprints
One Comment

During Hurricane Harvey’s rains in August, engineer Drew Molly and his colleagues at the Northeast Water Purification Plant in Houston waded through hip-deep water, did some quick calculations and with the help of a contractor — and at the behest of the city’s mayor – kept the plant operating and the city’s water system safe with just hours to spare.

It’s a heroic act that Molly and others in Houston want  to avoid repeating.  They hope to introduce new solutions to help advance new water ideas and demonstrate cutting-edge technologies at full scale. The Water Innovation Hub, a collaboration between the city and a non-profit called Accelerate H20, created just before Harvey struck, was formally kicked off in early December with a focus on resiliency. Hub personnel have already issued a call for skid-mounted, independent water treatment units, and throughout the next year will seek and evaluate new water technologies that can treat and produce water immediately after a flood or other disasters.

Want to read more? Paid ENR magazine subscribers get full access. Login now or Register Your Email.

Related Articles