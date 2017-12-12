Get access for FREE with your paid ENR magazine subscription!

Construction Economics for the Week of December 18, 2017

December 12, 2017
KEYWORDS Economics / Materials Prices
Reprints
No Comments

ENR’s 20-city average cost indexes, wages and materials prices. Historical data and details for ENR’s 20 cities can be found at ENR.com/economics

View the Construction Economics PDF (subscription required)

Want to read more? Paid ENR magazine subscribers get full access. Login now or Register Your Email.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events